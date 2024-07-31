Police officers ‘lost teeth’ and ‘had ankles broken’ in Southport riots, says chairman of Merseyside Police Federation

Police were attacked by violent protesters in Southport last night. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Police officers were left with broken teeth, noses and ankles after last night's riots in Southport, the chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation has told LBC.

Riots broke out in Southport last night near where several children were stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday afternoon.

Three young girls were injured in the attack, with five more children in a critical condition. Two adults have also been left in critical condition following the stabbing spree.

Last night's riot broke out just under an hour after a vigil was held for the three girls - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine - who were killed in the attack.

'Broken ankles, broken fingers, concussions, people who have lost their teeth... it's disgusting.'



Chair of the Merseyside Police Federation, Chris McGlade, details to @carolvorders the scale of injuries Merseyside Police officers have sustained after the riots in Southport. pic.twitter.com/QQC2YanzCI — LBC (@LBC) July 31, 2024

Police cars were set on fire as the violent mob hurled missiles at officers and towards a local mosque.

This left officers with “horrific” injuries, ranging from broken noses and fingers to concussion.

“It’s horrific, officers come into work to protect our communities and to keep them safe,” Chris McGlade told LBC’s Carol Vorderman.

“They do not come in to be subjected to what I can only describe as horrific acts of violence.

“I sit in front of me now with a list of officers and their injuries. It reads from broken ankles, to broken fingers, to concussion, to CT scans, people who’ve lost their teeth.

“They’re going to have to wake up this morning and explain to their families what’s occurred.”

Sir Keir Starmer left a note for the victims of Monday's attack. Picture: Getty

Both the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, have condemned the "sickening" violence.

Sir Keir said those involved in the riots should face the "full force of the law".

The riot broke out shortly after the Prime Minister was heckled as he lay a wreath for the victims of the stabbing spree.

The mother of one of the young girls who was attacked, Elsie Dot Stancombe, called for calm after last night's riots.

Ms Stancombe wrote on social media: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

"The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."

