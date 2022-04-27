Devoted husband killed in London quadruple stabbing 'cooked ill wife dinner every night'

27 April 2022, 15:59 | Updated: 27 April 2022, 16:05

Denton was one of the four people found dead at a Bermondsey home .
Denton was one of the four people found dead at a Bermondsey home . Picture: Metropolitan Police/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

Heartbreaking details have emerged about the four victims of a brutal quadruple attack in south London.

Denton Burke, 58, was one of the four family members stabbed to death in Bermondsey on Monday.

He and his partner, Dolet Hill, were killed at their home alongside her daughter Tanysha Drummonds, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

Family and friends have since spoken about Denton's "shocking" death, reminiscing about his happy nature and dedication to his wife.

The 58-year-old spent most of his time caring for Dolet while she underwent cancer treatment, with him cooking the pair dinner every night, family and friends said.

Paulette Aktas, 65, who attended the Gateway Ministry Church with Dolet, told MyLondon: "He would go to work early in the morning and look after his wife when he came home.

"He would cook Dolet dinner and do everything for her."

Denton's sister, Julieth, had visited him days before for what what would be their last meal together.

She told the site: "He's always smiling. He cleaned the streets in Westminster. My brother did not deserve to die like this."

She added: "Why would someone kill my brother like that?

"I have seen these things on the news but I did not know it would come to my doorstep.

"My brother was a nice, quiet young man. He only gave you jokes and smiles."

Speaking about Dolet, she said she was a "lovely lady" and "very kind".

It echoed comments from Dolet's niece, Venecia Reid, on Monday, who told reporters at the scene: "She was very loving, very kind, very generous.

"She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids.

"She does not deserve this."

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the address on Delaford Road on Monday.

They arrived and, when they could get no reply at the door, they became concerned for the safety of those inside and forced entry, where they found the four family members stabbed.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, a 28-year-old man was tasered and arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

He was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and taken into custody.

