Idyllic Menorca village holds referendum for total ban on tourists

Some locals in the village of Binibeca Vell want to ban tourists completely during certain hours of the day. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A beautiful fishing village in southern Menorca has held a referendum on banning tourists completely.

Locals in the picture-perfect fishing village of Binibeca Vell say they don’t want any tourist visitors before 11am or after 8pm - to stop tourists from taking photos and trampling through their property.

The village is renowned for its beautiful whitewashed houses and narrow cobbled streets which are sought after for visitors’ holiday snaps.

The village is a popular spot due to its whitewashed buildings and beautiful narrow cobbled streets. Picture: Getty

The village’s 195 homeowners will vote on Friday to decide whether to totally ban tourists.

On the village’s website residents have begun sharing pictures of tourists abusing their privilege by disrespecting people’s homes and balconies.

Visiting tourists are being asked to be more civic minded in the village and not intrude on private property. Picture: Getty

Visitors are already being urged to avoid ‘uncivic attitudes’ when visiting and to help keep the village clean.

But worried business owners in the village fear a total ban on tourists would be disastrous.