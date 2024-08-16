Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Idyllic Menorca village holds referendum for total ban on tourists
16 August 2024, 08:20
A beautiful fishing village in southern Menorca has held a referendum on banning tourists completely.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Locals in the picture-perfect fishing village of Binibeca Vell say they don’t want any tourist visitors before 11am or after 8pm - to stop tourists from taking photos and trampling through their property.
The village is renowned for its beautiful whitewashed houses and narrow cobbled streets which are sought after for visitors’ holiday snaps.
Read more: US 'says Israel can't achieve any more in Gaza', as David Lammy flies out in bid to 'prevent all out Middle East war'
Read more: Shocking doctor's texts revealed as five charged in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry
The village’s 195 homeowners will vote on Friday to decide whether to totally ban tourists.
On the village’s website residents have begun sharing pictures of tourists abusing their privilege by disrespecting people’s homes and balconies.
Visitors are already being urged to avoid ‘uncivic attitudes’ when visiting and to help keep the village clean.
But worried business owners in the village fear a total ban on tourists would be disastrous.