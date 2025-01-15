Breaking News

Impeached South Korean president finally arrested for trying to impose martial law

15 January 2025, 02:33

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol was finally arrested today over a failed attempt to impose martial law late last year, after a lengthy standoff between his private security staff and police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

South Korea's anti-corruption agency says impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained over his imposition of martial law last month.

The arrest marks the end of a standoff between investigators and police on one side, and Yoon’s Presidential Security Service (PSS) on the other.

Mr Yoon said the 'rule of law has completely collapsed' after he was detained.

This was the second time investigators have tried to arrest former president Yoon, after their first attempt resulted in a longer 6-hour standoff with his Presidential Security Service (PSS).

A series of black SUVs, some equipped with sirens, were seen leaving the presidential compound with police escorts.

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials have been negotiating with the president's lawyers in their second attempt to detain him.

“President Yoon has decided to personally appear at the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) today,” his lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon said on Facebook. He also said that Yoon will make a speech.

Yoon released a video statement, saying: "I decided to appear before the CIO, even though it is an illegal investigation, in order to prevent any unsavoury bloodshed.

"However, this does not mean that I approve of their investigation."

A motorcade believed to be carrying South Korean impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol leaves his residence in Seoul on January 15.
A motorcade believed to be carrying South Korean impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol leaves his residence in Seoul on January 15. Picture: Getty

He added: "although these are dark days... the future of this country is hopeful

"To my fellow citizens, I wish you all the best and stay strong. Thank you."

Mr Yoon has been holed up in the Hannam-dong residence in the capital Seoul for weeks while vowing to "fight to the end" against the efforts to oust him.

Hundreds of the impeached president's supporters had gathered near his residence in Seoul early this morning, vowing to protect him.

There were also a large number of anti-Yoon protestors, and up to 1,000 police officers at the scene, with at least one protester injured.

Dozens of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) tried to arrest Yoon on January 3, but gave up after a six-hour standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS).

This second attempt has led to another standoff between investigators and police on one side, who wanted to carry out the warrant for Yoon’s arrest, and presidential security forces who were blocking them.

Investigating officers tried to push through the crowd of Yoon's supporters at his villa, where he has been hiding out for weeks behind barbed wire and his personal security staff.

Police are now understood to have entered the impeached president’s compound from various different entrances, as investigators try to enter through the back of the property.
Police are now understood to have entered the impeached president’s compound from various different entrances, as investigators try to enter through the back of the property. Picture: Alamy

Buses blocked the road leading up to the residence where anti-graft officers were earlier seen talking to Yoon's lawyers, Reuters reports.

They argue that it would be illegal to arrest the impeached president, and that it would only serve to publicly humiliate him.

Hundreds of people protesting Yoon's arrest came together Wednesday morning to sing and wave flags, some with "Stop the Steal" slogans on them, referring to Yoon's unproven claims of election fraud.

Yoon’s impeachment trial, which will decide if he is removed from office or reinstated, began yesterday, but was forced to end within four minutes as Yoon didn’t show up.

People with American and South Korean flags and 'Stop the steal' placards take part in a rally in support of the impeached-President Yoon Suk Yeol, near the presidential residence, on January 14
People with American and South Korean flags and 'Stop the steal' placards take part in a rally in support of the impeached-President Yoon Suk Yeol, near the presidential residence, on January 14. Picture: Getty

Yoon's imposition of martial law lasted only six hours but triggered huge political turmoil, halting high-level diplomacy and rattling financial markets.

The president sent hundreds of soldiers and police officers to the National Assembly to block a vote on his decree, but enough members managed to enter the assembly chamber to overturn it unanimously.

Yoon has argued his decree was a legitimate act of governance, calling it a warning to the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which he has called "a monster" and "anti-state forces" that has used its legislative majority to impeach top officials, undermine the government's budget and which he claims sympathises with North Korea.

The CIO secured a renewed arrest warrant on January 7 and has spoken to Yoon's personal security multiple times to ensure a successful execution.

