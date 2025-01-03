Chaos in South Korea investigators are blocked trying to arrest impeached president who declared martial law

3 January 2025, 02:13 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 02:33

Police officers stand in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence on January 03, 2025
Police officers stand in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence on January 03, 2025.

By Josef Al Shemary

South Korean investigators who want to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law have been blocked from entering his house by his security service.

South Korean investigators attempted to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree last month, as hundreds of his supporters gathered near his residence in Seoul, vowing to protect him.

Nearly three hours after dozens of investigators and police officers were seen entering the gate of the residence in Seoul to execute a warrant for Mr Yoon's detention, the scene appeared to have developed into a standoff.

They were initially blocked by a military unit outside the complex, but have now moved into the presidential compound, according to local media.

South Korea's Yonhap news, citing police sources, reported that the presidential security service has informed investigators it will not allow them to enter the residence.

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose the warrant to detain Yoon, as police offices stand guard near the presidential residence.
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose the warrant to detain Yoon, as police offices stand guard near the presidential residence. Picture: Alamy

The former president is still being protected by the Presidential security service, known as the PSS, who are trying to block his arrest.

It was not clear whether the president would co-operate with authorities trying to detain him.

The anti-corruption agency did not immediately confirm whether investigators successfully entered Yoon's residential building.

South Korea's YTN television reported that there were scuffles as investigators and police confronted the presidential security forces.

Police and anti-corruption investigators arrive at the residence of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul
Police and anti-corruption investigators arrive at the residence of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul. Picture: Getty

In a defiant new year's message to conservative supporters rallying outside his residence, the president said he would "fight to the end" against "anti-state forces."

His lawyers have described the warrant to detain him as "invalid" and "illegal."

Thousands of police officers were gathered at Mr Yoon's residence and were forming a perimeter around a growing number of pro-Yoon protesters, who waved South Korean flags and shouted slogans in his support.

Braving subfreezing temperatures, thousands of supporters rallied for hours near his residence on Thursday amid a heavy police presence, waving South Korean and American flags while chanting, "Nullify the impeachment!" and "We will protect President Yoon Suk Yeol!"

Officers removed some protesters who laid down on a road leading to the entrance of Yoon's residence, but there were no immediate reports of major clashes.

The placards waved by supporters read 'Oppose Impeachment.'
The placards waved by supporters read 'Oppose Impeachment.'. Picture: Alamy

If Mr Yoon is detained, the anti-corruption agency will have 48 hours to investigate him and either request a warrant for his formal arrest or release him.

Mr Yoon's defence minister, police chief and several top military commanders have already been arrested over their roles in the martial law enactment.

The president's lawyers have argued the court's detainment warrant is invalid, claiming that the anti-corruption agency lacks the legal authority to investigate rebellion charges.

They also accuse the court of bypassing a law that says locations potentially linked to military secrets cannot be seized or searched without the consent of the person in charge.

Yoon Kap-keun, one of Mr Yoon's lawyers, described the investigators' efforts to detain the president as illegal and said they would plan to pursue unspecified legal steps against the anti-corruption agency.

Oh Dong-woon, the anti-corruption agency's chief prosecutor, has indicated that police forces might be deployed if the presidential security service resists detention.

Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials vehicles arrive in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence
Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials vehicles arrive in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence. Picture: Getty

But Mr Yoon's legal team issued a statement on Thursday warning that any attempt by the anti-corruption agency to use police units for his detention would exceed their legal authority.

The lawyers said police officers could face arrest by either the "presidential security service or any citizens" if they try to detain Mr Yoon.

The anti-corruption agency said in a statement that the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant to detain Mr Yoon on Tuedsday, over his short-lived martial law decree earlier this month.

The agency said it is investigating whether his declaration of martial law amounted to rebellion.

Mr Yoon's powers have been suspended since the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him on December 14.

The Constitutional Court will determine whether to dismiss Mr Yoon as president or reinstate him.

He has ignored repeated requests by investigative authorities to appear for questioning and allow them to search his office.

Mr Yoon has the presidential privilege of immunity from criminal prosecution, but it does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

In his martial law announcement earlier this month, Mr Yoon called parliament a "den of criminals" bogging down state affairs and vowed to eliminate "shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces".

