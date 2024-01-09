Inside the prison where mass murderer Anders Breivik is kept as he sues Norway in bid to end isolation

Mass murderer Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011, is suing the Norwegian government in a bid to end his solitary confinement.

Breivik, 44, has claimed that his isolation from the general population of Norway's high-security Ringerike jail has left him in "deep depression".

He was behind a bombing and shooting rampage that targeted mostly teenagers - marking Norway's worst peacetime atrocity.

The 44-year-old lives in a dedicated section of the prison, which includes a kitchen fitted with a washing machine, microwave, stainless steel worktops, cupboards and even a dishwasher.

There is also a gym, featuring expensive fitness equipment, including a treadmill, leg press and a rowing machine.

Images from the prison also showed a living space with a large flat-screen TV, leather seats, coffee table with candles placed on top, radiator and two large windows with a view.

It even features decorative art on the walls, including a black-and-white image of the Eiffel Tower.

Breivik is also allowed to keep three colourful budgies as pets, according to news agency NTB.

Footage from the prison showed a library filled with books, an indoor garden area filled with snow, a basketball court, and a dining room.

In 2011, Breivik killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo and shot dead 69 people, with links to the Norwegian Labour Party's youth wing, at a summer youth camp on the island of Utoeya - he is now incarcerated in a prison located on the shores of the lake that surrounds the same island.

The killer, who was given a maximum sentence of 21 years, has demanded that the Norwegian government allow him to have correspondence with the world outside of prison walls.

His lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, told a court hearing on Monday: "He has been isolated for about 12 years... He lives in a completely locked world.”

He added: "He does not wish to be alive anymore.”

Lawyers for the justice ministry argued that Breivik’s prison isolation is "relative" as he has contact with guards, a priest, health professionals, as well as two inmates for an hour every other weekend, and a volunteer who Breivik has recently refused to see.

Lawyer Andreas Hjetland said that Breivik is “still proud of what he has done. He still holds the same ideological views”.

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks without a jury.