Irish fans cruelly taunt England fans by mocking Elizabeth II on second anniversary of her death

Sickening footage has emerged on social media of Irish football supporters taunting England fans using a shocking chant about the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy/Twitter (CasualMind_)

By Chay Quinn

Sickening footage has emerged on social media of Irish football supporters taunting England fans using a shocking chant about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The footage has surfaced after the Three Lions beat Ireland 2-0 in Dublin in Lee Carsley's first game in charge as interim boss.

In the clip, Ireland fans spot an England cohort outside a pub - before chanting "Lizzie's in a box, in a box" at the fans.

Read More: England interim boss Carsley unmoved by anthem criticism - as Rice and Grealish down former nation Ireland

Read More: Historic 'moment of reset' for UK-Ireland relations as Starmer becomes first British leader to visit nation in five years

The England fans were being escorted by police when the riling moment occurred.

Ireland fans were also heard booing the English national anthem - as new boss Carsley caught flak for refusing to sing the anthem.

Ireland fans singing “Lizzy’s in a box” 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/vJNgduoGWp — Casual Mind (@CasualMind_) September 7, 2024

The Irish boo-boys were left stunned as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who had both represented the Republic of Ireland before switching allegiances, both scored first-half goals to down their former compatriots. Picture: Alamy

The Irish boo-boys were left stunned as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who had both represented the Republic of Ireland before switching allegiances, both scored first-half goals to down their former compatriots.

Sunday marked two years since Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 after a record-breaking 70 year reign.

Footage of the vile chants has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

One commented on social media took issue with the chanting.

They wrote: "I’m Irish. These lads are clowns. There’s decent Irish & There’s decent English. Surround yourself with good folk, doesn’t matter where you’re from."

Another added: 'Leave them to it, if it makes their little lives happier.'

England will play Finland in UEFA Nations League action on Tuesday - as they return to Wembley for the first time since their 2-1 defeat in the Euro 2024 final in July.