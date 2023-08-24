'He will always be the Islington flower man': Man jailed for life over ‘pointless’ murder of Tony Eastlake

24 August 2023, 18:28 | Updated: 24 August 2023, 19:37

'He will always be the Islington flower man': Man jailed for life over 'pointless' murder of Tony Eastlake as family pay tribute
'He will always be the Islington flower man': Man jailed for life over ‘pointless’ murder of Tony Eastlake as family pay tribute. Picture: LBC / Alamy / CPS

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison following the "needless" murder of a popular Islington flower seller.

Peppiatt was found guilty by a jury of the murder of Tony Eastlake, with a judge sentencing him to life with a minimum of 20 years on Thursday at the Old Bailey.

Known locally as the "Flower Man of Islington", Mr Eastlake died after being stabbed in the back following a brawl with James Peppiatt - the son of his late girlfriend.

Peppiatt fatally stabbed the 55-year-old in the back during the north London altercation on Ecclesbourne Road on May 29 2021.

Speaking with LBC following the verdict, Mr Eastlake's daughter, 28-year-old Paige Eastlake, said: "My dad was perfect and one of a kind."

Peppiatt fatally stabbed the 55-year-old Eastlake in the back during the altercation in Islington in 2021, following a disagreement over his mother's suicide.
Peppiatt fatally stabbed the 55-year-old Eastlake in the back during the altercation in Islington in 2021, following a disagreement over his mother's suicide. Picture: LBC / Metropolitan Police

She continued: "I will never get to see him, hear him or talk to him again. He will never get to walk me down the aisle or see my kids.

"All of that was taken away in the most cruel, senseless way."

Adding: "He's missed so much of my life already - and I've got so much more to live".

The brawl is said to have started following a disagreement over Peppiatt's mother's suicide.

The pair were seen wandered along Essex Road before the incident took place, with the court told of a "rift" that had formed between the two following her death.

Peppiatt is said to have blamed Mr Eastlake for the death, who died while the pair were in a relationship.

The jury deliberated for just 13 hours before coming to a verdict.

Sentencing Peppiatt, Judge Richard Marks KC, went on to describe the murder as a "senseless and needless death".

He added that after the initial street fight, Peppiatt chose to pursue Mr Eastlake.

"You were angry. You wanted to continue the argument. You were ready to have another fight," the judge said in summary.

Peppiatt fatally stabbed the 55-year-old in the back during the north London altercation on Ecclesbourne Road on May 29 2021, following a disagreement over his mother's suicide.
Peppiatt fatally stabbed the 55-year-old in the back during the north London altercation on Ecclesbourne Road on May 29 2021, following a disagreement over his mother's suicide. Picture: LBC / CPS

Peppiatt is said to have fled the scene following the stabbing, throwing the knife as well as his mobile phone in the nearby canal.

Three days later, he handed himself in to police.

Following the verdict, Paige Eastlake added: "He will always be the Islington flower man - a legacy no one can ever take from him."

Mr Eastlake was a much-loved north London personality, having run his flower stall for 40 years since the age of 14.

Following the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who led the investigation, said: “Tony was a well-known character in the community.

"The people that came to his aid, the passers-by and the outpouring of grief just goes to show how huge an impact this incident had.

“We might never know quite why James Peppiatt took the view that Tony Eastlake was to blame for his mother’s passing, but no matter what he felt to Tony, we can’t accept that level of violence in any instance.”

