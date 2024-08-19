US Secretary of State arrives in Israel in latest efforts to secure Gaza ceasefire deal

Anthony Blinken arrives in Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The US Secretary of State has arrived in Israel as part of the latest efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Blinken is holding talks Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this morning.

He's warned now is probably "the best and maybe last chance to reach a ceasefire deal" in Gaza.

Both Hamas and Israel have accused each other of obstructing recent peace talks.

Blinken arriving in Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Blinken met with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on Monday.

Mediators are set to hold further discussions in Cairo this week.

Read more: 'I held her with all my strength': Brit mother reveals how she saved her baby as superyacht sank in tornado off Sicily

Read more: Bank holiday gridlock: Drivers prepare for bumper-to-bumper traffic with roads set to be 'busiest in a decade'