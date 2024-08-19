Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
US Secretary of State arrives in Israel in latest efforts to secure Gaza ceasefire deal
19 August 2024, 13:44 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 13:48
The US Secretary of State has arrived in Israel as part of the latest efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
Anthony Blinken is holding talks Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this morning.
He's warned now is probably "the best and maybe last chance to reach a ceasefire deal" in Gaza.
Both Hamas and Israel have accused each other of obstructing recent peace talks.
Blinken met with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Mediators are set to hold further discussions in Cairo this week.
