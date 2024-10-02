Exclusive

Israel ‘has the right’ to strike Iranian missile launch sites, Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly says

James Cleverly tells LBC Israel 'has the right' to strike Iranian missile launch sites. Picture: Alamy, LBC

By Henry Moore

Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly has told LBC that Israel “has the right” to prevent Iranian missiles after Iran launched a wave of strikes towards the country on Tuesday.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, the Conservative leadership candidate said he believes Israel has the right to strike Iranian missile launch sites.

This comes after almost Iranian 200 ballistic missiles rained down on Israel on Tuesday.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran “will pay” for launching the missile strike as the Middle East teeters on the edge.

On whether Israel has a right to strike the sites where these missiles originated, Cleverly told LBC: “Well, as I say, Israel has a right to defend itself and the Iron Dome technology means it can fairly effectively defend itself against missiles in the air.

“But the best defence is to make sure those missiles don't take off in the first place. That is what they are looking to do by neutralising the launch sites of those missiles.

“They are within their rights to do so because Iran is the aggressor in this scenario and Israel has the right to defend itself and I will always, always support Israel's right to defend itself.”

He continued: “Well as I say, Israel can defend itself to an extent by intercepting missiles in flight, but that is much, much harder than preventing those missiles from taking off in the first place.

“Civilian targets have been attacked in Israel from Gaza, from Southern Lebanon, and now directly from Iran and Israel does have a right to prevent those missiles from taking off.”

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany said Iran has risked ‘setting the entire region on fire’ by launching a strike on Israel.

“Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire, this must be prevented at all costs,” he said. “Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel.”

Iran fires rockets into Israel

The Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed British forces "played their part" in supporting Israel after Iran launched its barrage of missiles.

Nearly 200 rockets were launched on Tuesday evening, according to Israel's army radio.

It is understood RAF Jets were involved in the Defence Operation.

The US says it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In response to the attack, The Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu, said: "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.

“There is also a deliberate and murderous hand behind this attack - it comes from Tehran."We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us - we will attack him."

He added that the attack had "failed", amid claims from Tehran that said some 90% of the missiles found their targets.