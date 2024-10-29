Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran disrupts Russia’s missile supply in Ukraine, exposing cracks in Moscow’s defence industry

29 October 2024, 11:23

Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine
Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine. Picture: Twitter
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Iran have brought to light ripples across the globe, especially impacting Moscow’s position in its war with Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israeli forces targeted Iran’s missile production infrastructure over the weekend, dealing a substantial blow to Iran’s capability to support its network of regional proxies and, unexpectedly, creating complications for Russia’s military as well.

Sources claim Israel targeted "planetary mixers" used to produce solid fuel for Iran's long-range ballistic missiles, which constitute a significant portion of its missile arsenal.

The offensive struck 12 such mixers, all of which Iran currently imports from China, effectively disabling a critical component of Iran's missile production program, according to Axios.

A senior US official confirmed that the strike cripples Iran's missile production capability.

Israel said the strikes were in response to "the continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against Israel". The air strikes resulted in at least seven explosions in and around Tehran and targeted its three military bases in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan

The attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secretive military base that experts have in the past linked to Tehran's nuclear weapons programme and at another site tied to its ballistic missile systems, satellite photos show.

Images show some of the buildings damaged are within the Parchin military base, where the International Atomic Energy Agency suspects Iran in the past conducted tests of high explosives that could trigger a nuclear weapon.

Read more: Israeli strikes on Iran 'should be the end of it' says US after warnings over nuclear sites heeded

Read more: Iran vows revenge after Israel launches three waves of strikes against military targets

Fath-360 firing during an Iranian military exercise.
Fath-360 firing during an Iranian military exercise. Picture: Wikipedia

But, this attack has broader implications. For one, Iran’s military capabilities have been integral to Russia’s supply of ballistic weaponry in its conflict with Ukraine.

Specifically, the Fath 360 missile system, with short-range, solid-fuel capabilities, has been part of Iran’s support for Moscow.

Last month US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Iran has been supplying Russia with Fath-360 ballistic missiles, with Russia anticipated to deploy them in the field within weeks.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said, "We are aware of these concerning reports, and the transfer would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

By disrupting Iran’s supply line, Israel may have indirectly impacted Russia’s arsenal, creating potential constraints for Moscow on the Ukrainian front.

Israel's attack on Iran was 'smart' says expert

Russia recently provided Iran with advanced air defence systems, specifically the S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, aimed at strengthening Iran’s defences against such attacks.

However, as shown in Israel’s weekend assault, these Russian-made systems failed to protect key missile production facilities, raising questions about the reliability of Russia’s technology as a dependable global arms supplier.

As Moscow strives to maintain strong trade in defence with countries like China, India, and Algeria, repeated vulnerabilities in its air defence technology could tarnish Russia’s reputation.

Nuclear and oil sites were spared in the blitz, after the US had warned Israel not to hit the high-value targets.

Despite this, Iran has vowed to take revenge after Israel carried out "precise strikes on military targets" on its territory.

Tehran said it was entitled and obligated to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression", after the airstrikes, which are said to have killed two soldiers.

Last month reports surfaced indicating that Iran has supplied Russia with Fath-360 missiles, sparking concern among pro-Ukraine nations.
Last month reports surfaced indicating that Iran has supplied Russia with Fath-360 missiles, sparking concern among pro-Ukraine nations. Picture: Alamy

Beyond the immediate damage to Iran's missile production, Israel’s strikes reveal wider geopolitical consequences. By targeting Iran’s infrastructure, Israel has inadvertently constrained Russia’s arsenal in Ukraine, potentially hindering Moscow’s supply chain and strategy on the Ukrainian front.

The response from Iran has been measured, with Iranian officials denouncing Israel’s actions but refraining from immediate retaliation.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed support for Israel’s operations, clarifying that Israel’s strikes focused solely on military targets and avoiding any nuclear sites. American officials have cautioned Iran against escalation, viewing the strikes as a final warning.

As these tensions escalate, the region faces growing concerns about a larger conflict, drawing in not just local but international players as well.

Israel’s move may have set off a domino effect, with implications stretching from the Middle East into Eastern Europe, reshaping the dynamics of both Israeli-Iranian hostilities and Russia’s strategy in Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco is seen inside one.

‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody

CNN apologised after panelist thrown off air after RyanGirdusky told the British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

Breaking
Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct

Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building

At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

Jewish woman sobs as she enters JW2 community centre

Jewish pensioner in tears after being 'harassed and intimidated' by pro-Palestine protesters outside community centre

'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he can now 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending

'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he has the funds to 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending

Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices

Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices

Trump in Powder Springs, Georgia

'I'm the opposite of a Nazi': Donald Trump hits back at claims he's a fascist

Exclusive
Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Exclusive: Almost 6 in 10 Brits think the Chancellor is wrong on winter fuel payment cut

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

Nato has confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

‘Dangerous expansion of conflict’: NATO's stark warning as North Korean troops bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-INFLATION-ENERGY

British Gas urges older customers to take up pension credit - following cuts to winter fuel payments

World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York

UN Chief Antonio Guterres reminds Israel of legal obligations amid potential terror designation for UN aid agency

A man has died at Brook House immigration removal centre beside Gatwick Airport

Man, 26, dies in detention at immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

2024 budget: What we know and what to expect

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigation Launched Into Ticketmaster Over Oasis Reunion Ticket Sales

Thousands of Oasis fans face having tickets cancelled - here's why

Abby and Brittany Hensel, who starred in the TLC series Abby & Brittany were seen beaming in the new snap alongside Abby's husband Joshua Bowling

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel beam in rare photo of themselves with Abby's husband
Tax hikes and extra borrowing won't cure 'broken' NHS or prevent 'dire' winter crisis, Labour concedes ahead of Budget

Tax hikes and extra borrowing won't cure 'broken' NHS or prevent 'dire' winter crisis, Labour concedes ahead of Budget
Manchester City's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott ceremony after Vinicius Jr is snubbed for award

Manchester City's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott ceremony after Vinicius Jr is snubbed for award
Palestinians gather to receive aid outside an UNRWA warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger

Israel bans Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Gaza as aid chief warns move will 'deepen suffering'
President Salome Zourabichivili, who has sided with the opposition, called on Georgians to rally outside parliament

Thousands of Georgians join mass rally in Tbilisi as president urges protest over 'rigged' election
Bus fare cap increase necessary to ‘balance spending’, says minister as she concedes rise will affect 'working people'

Bus fare cap increase necessary to ‘balance spending’, says minister as she concedes rise will affect 'working people'
Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden ruled out of show after dancer is rushed to hospital following backstage 'medical emergency'
The Prime Minister said he could not give a “cast iron guarantee” that there would not be future tax rises

'No cast iron guarantee I won't raise taxes again': Starmer warns Brits of harsh fiscal reality ahead of Budget
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt

'Luckiest girl in the world': Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo gets engaged to millionaire BrewDog boss James Watt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News