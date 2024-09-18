Italy World Cup legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies aged 59 after colon cancer battle

18 September 2024, 10:56

Italian football star Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59
Italian football star Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59. Picture: Alamy

StephenRigley

Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, the breakthrough star of Italy's home World Cup in 1990, has died aged 59.

The Italian icon, who lit up the nation's home World Cup in 1990, played for Juventus and Inter in a glittering career spanning 384 matches, scoring 159 goals.

The death of the former Messina, Juventus and Inter Milan forward, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, was confirmed on Wednesday morning by the Italian football federation.

Schillaci's domestic form for Juve in the 1989-90 season earned him a place in Italy's squad for the 1990 finals, even though he started the tournament with just one cap to his name.

However, he finished as the tournament's top goalscorer with six, as the hosts made it through to the semi-final before losing on penalties to Argentina.

Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59
Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Football legend Roberto Baggio hospitalised after gang targeted him and his family in terrifying raid at his home

Read More: Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

The Sicily-born forward began his professional career with island club Messina before moving to Juve in the summer of 1989.

Following his retirement, he returned to his native Palermo where he opened a youth academy of football.Schillaci was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago and faced a major setback in his fight against the disease this month when he was hospitalised with an atrial arrhythmia.

On Wednesday morning, Inter posted a heartfelt message in tribute to a club legend, reading: "He made an entire nation dream during the Magic Nights of Italia 90.

"FC Internazionale Milano gathers around the Schillaci family for the passing of Totò."

Juventus, meanwhile, released a club statement: "Salvatore Schillaci left us today; too soon, too soon, at 59 years old.

"We fell in love with Totò right away.'With his desire, his story, his passion, and you could see it in every game he played

'We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, enchanted by his wonderfully energetic celebrations.

"Because Totò arrived at Juve in '89, and in that season he scored 15 goals in the league, 4 in the UEFA Cup and 2 in the Italian Cup. Numbers that, in fact, earned him the blue jersey in the Italian World Cup, which - also thanks to him - became what we all remember as the month of the 'Magic Nights'."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "A football icon leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around the world.

"Salvatore Schillaci, known to all as Totò, the bomber of the magical nights of Italia '90 with our National team. 

"Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, cheer, hug and wave our Tricolore. Have a good trip, champion."

