Jackass star Bam Margera 'fighting pneumonia and on ventilator after positive covid test in hospital'

Picture: Bam Margera / Instagram

By Chris Samuel

Jackass star Bam Margera was rushed to hospital with a “very serious” case of pneumonia and was put on a ventilator, it's been reported.

The 43-year-old reportedly tested positive for Covid while in hospital and was put on a ventilator.

A TMZ report which cites “sources close to the situation” claimed Margera was undergoing treatment in the ICU of a San Diego hospital, though he was said to be in a stable condition.

Margera entered a 12-month drug and alcohol treatment programme last year.

He was one of the Jackass crew's original members, along with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others.

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000

Read more: Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

The former pro skater performed stunts in the TV series and appeared in subsequent films.

However, Margera was absent from the recent sequel, Jackass Forever, and claimed he was fired partway through production after failing a drugs test.

The former pro skater performed stunts in the TV series and appeared in subsequent films. Picture: Bam Margera / Instagram

He launched a lawsuit against Knoxville, as well as the film’s director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze, and the film firms MTV Networks and Paramount Pictures.

In the suit, Margera claimed his civil rights had been violated, and alleged that he had been forced to sign a “wellness agreement” before taking part in the project.

He was one of the Jackass crew's original members, along with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others. Picture: Bam Margera / Instagram

The lawsuit was eventually settled, and Margera told TMZ he was “happy with the outcome and feels vindicated”.