Jackass star Bam Margera 'fighting pneumonia and on ventilator after positive covid test in hospital'

9 December 2022, 16:27 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 16:31

1
Picture: Bam Margera / Instagram

By Chris Samuel

Jackass star Bam Margera was rushed to hospital with a “very serious” case of pneumonia and was put on a ventilator, it's been reported.

The 43-year-old reportedly tested positive for Covid while in hospital and was put on a ventilator.

A TMZ report which cites “sources close to the situation” claimed Margera was undergoing treatment in the ICU of a San Diego hospital, though he was said to be in a stable condition.

Margera entered a 12-month drug and alcohol treatment programme last year.

He was one of the Jackass crew's original members, along with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others.

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000

Read more: Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

The former pro skater performed stunts in the TV series and appeared in subsequent films.

However, Margera was absent from the recent sequel, Jackass Forever, and claimed he was fired partway through production after failing a drugs test.

The former pro skater performed stunts in the TV series and appeared in subsequent films.
The former pro skater performed stunts in the TV series and appeared in subsequent films. Picture: Bam Margera / Instagram

He launched a lawsuit against Knoxville, as well as the film’s director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze, and the film firms MTV Networks and Paramount Pictures.

In the suit, Margera claimed his civil rights had been violated, and alleged that he had been forced to sign a “wellness agreement” before taking part in the project.

He was one of the Jackass crew's original members, along with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others.
He was one of the Jackass crew's original members, along with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others. Picture: Bam Margera / Instagram

The lawsuit was eventually settled, and Margera told TMZ he was “happy with the outcome and feels vindicated”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Far Right

German judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time.

What does the SNP MP revolt mean for Nicola Sturgeon's future?

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Norway Stoltenberg

Nato chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict

Breaking
A 16th child has died from Strep A

Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

The search for Michael Michieli and two other fishermen will be called off this evening

Search to be called off for beloved fishermen who went missing after crash with ferry near Jersey

New Floyd cop

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing

Bob Seely has called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles

Tory MP hatching plan to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles for 'trashing' Britain as 'racist hellhole'

Viktor Bout

Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner release

Karen Hutchings, head of New Park Primary School in Kensington, Liverpool, and CEO of the Sail Academy Trust, has a reputation for turning failing schools around.

Britain's 'best head teacher' on £158k salary suspended under investigation by her academy trust

Santa with a child

Santa visit brings joy to frosty Alaskan village

Ilya Yashin

Russian opposition figure jailed for eight and a half years

Kyrsten Sinema

US Democratic senator switches to independent status

Mining blast rescuer

Deadly explosion hits Indonesian coal mine

Strikes have taken over the festive period

Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Styles, pictured here being mobbed by fans in LA, is due to perform in Curtiba tomorrow

Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran

Man denies murdering 'very good, kind' busker, 87, who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in unprovoked attack
Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch

Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike
Troop begin training for the Border Force strike as Rishi Sunak vows not to 'back down' to union barons

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike
Snow and ice alerts have been extended to several parts of England

Four inches of snow to blanket London as Troll of Trondheim blasts into Britain bringing -9C freeze
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Callum Meah were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years
Greek protesters

House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

james meghan

'But you're the fuss': James O’Brien challenges caller who complains about Harry and Meghan fuss
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit