'Welcome him into Heaven’s gate': Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson dead aged 70 - as tributes paid to pop icon

Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson dead aged 70 - as tributes paid to Michael's brother. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tito Jackson, founding member of legendary pop group Jackson 5, has died aged 70.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Formed in 1964, the pop group saw Tito line-up alongside his brothers Jackie and Jermaine, with younger brothers Marlon and Michael joining soon after.

Born Toriano Adaryll, Tito Jackson was performing with Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson of the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons as recently as August 2024.

He is survived by his three children- Taj, 41, Taryll, 39, and TJ, 46, who were in the band 3T – alongside nine grandchildren.

The official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Read more: Sexual abuse lawsuits against Michael Jackson could be revived by California appeals court

Read more: The Prince, the Presidents and the King of Pop: Who is named in the Epstein files?

Fool In Love Festival 2024. Picture: Getty

1978 New York City Randy Jackson Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson and Marlon Jackson of The Jacksons at Studio 54 Credit: Adam Scull-PHOTOlink/MediaPunch. Picture: Alamy

Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson died on September 16.

Recent years had seen Tito continue to perform and tour internationally, spending time outside of music at his home in Oklahoma.

Topping the US charts in 1969 with breakout single 'I Want You Back', the group went on to have four number ones in 1970.

It made The Jackson's the only group in history to have their first four records top the singles chart.

Read more: Jay Blades resigns from King's Foundation after being charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Read more: 'Last throw of the dice': Former FA chief slams threat to exclude England from Euros as empty threat from UEFA

The group's success saw the Jackson 5 - who changed their name to The Jacksons in 1976 - earn a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Following the announcement, former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan 'Sugarfoot' Moffett took to Facebook to pay tribute to the musical icon.

He wrote: "There is great, great sadness in my heart, spirit, and soul tonight. My wife and I just left and walked out of a movie we were watching at a theater just now….as she received a text from a very close friend….that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson has just passed away.

Munich, Germany. 09th Sep, 2024. The music band 'The Jacksons' with Tito (l-r), Jackie and Marlon Jackson sit in front of a press conference in front of the Michael Jackson Credit: Lennart Preiss/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"I’m stunned and devastated to receive and hear this disheartening news. I love Tito like my brothers of blood relation. I’m stunned and dismayed. May God and Jesus Christ receive his soul and spirit with open out stretched arms and welcome him into Heaven’s gate…this is my most sincere prayer this night, this day, this month, and now….this year. I’m at a loss of spirits.

"Trying to gather my thoughts, memories of him….and mental senses…my most sincere and deepest thoughts and prayers for my second mother, Katherine (my love for Katherine….is everlasting. Dear mother, I love you dearly).

"My thoughts are with my nephews in heart and spirit, 3T and all his grandchildren. I love you all VERY much. You are my second family. I love you, Tito Jackson, my brother…forever, still."

Tito remained close to brother Michael's children - Prince, 27, Paris, 26, and 22-year-old Blanket - following the popstar's death in 2009.

In recent years he revealed that he would regularly visit them whenever he was in Los Angeles.

Speaking to The Associated Press in December 2009, Tito said his younger brother's death pulled the family closer together.

"I would say definitely it brought us a step closer to each other.

"To recognise that the love we have for each other when one of us is not here, what a great loss," he said, adding he would personally never "be at peace with it".

"There's still moments when I just can't believe it. So I think that's never going to go away," he said.

In 2014, Tito said he and his brothers still felt Michael's absence on stage.

"I don't think we will ever get used to performing without him. He's dearly missed," he said, noting that his spirit "is with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces".

Days before his death, Tito Jackson posted a message on social media from Munich, Germany on September 11, where he visited a memorial to Michael with his brothers.

"Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," he wrote.