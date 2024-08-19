Jay Slater's mum targeted by cruel online trolls after being sent horrific picture of son being tortured

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jay Slater's mum has been targeted by online trolls as it's revealed she's been sent horrifying messages - including a picture of her son being tortured.

The cruel online trolls have sent Debbie Duncan, 56, a torrent of abuse as she greaves for her son - including twisted images of the teenager mocked-up by trolls.

The online hate first began after the teen's disappearance, with a Go Fund Me set up in a bit to track down the teen hitting £70k following his disappearance - with a second later created to cover funeral costs.

After repatriating his body, Jay's funeral took place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel, Lancashire, on Saturday August 10, 2024.

Jay disappeared in the Rural Parc de Teno in Tenerife on June 17 after travelling to the island with friends to attend a music festival.

Now, his mother Debbie has said she's received a torrent of hateful online abuse, with one message declaring: ‘We have your son’ accompanied by a fake picture of the then-missing bricklayer.

According to his mother, the image had a chain around his neck and a sizable gash under his eye.

The teen's body was found in a remote ravine following a four-week hunt after disappearing after a night out as he attempted to return from the remote village of Masca.

His death was described as 'almost instantaneous' and came following a fall from height in the remote national park.

“I don’t even have the words to describe how sick these individuals are, I have been terrorised by trolls," she told The Sun.

“I have tried to block it out but you can’t. However, if I had paid attention to all of them I’d be in a padded cell," she continued.

"I had another message that read: 'I’ll give you one warning your son won’t be coming back he owes us enough f***ing money kiss goodbye to him'."

Well-wishers were asked to donate rather than send flowers by adding to a second Go Fund Me to aid LBT Global - a charity which helped the family and sent volunteers to Spain to assist with the search.