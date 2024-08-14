'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism

Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert amid security fears. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Tirion Davies and Katy Ronkin

From the atrocity in Southport to a foiled terror attack in Vienna, the events of the past few weeks have some Taylor Swift concertgoers on edge.

Police in the Austrian capital said a 19-year-old had been arrested after authorities were made aware of "preparations" for a possible attack at the concerts.

It followed a stabbing in Southport last month, in which three young girls were killed at a dance class themed around the pop star.

In preparation for the upcoming Wembley gigs, how to stay safe at gigs - and what to bring in the event of the worst has become a widespread discussion amongst fans.

In conversations on social media seen by LBC News - fans discuss buying military-grade gauze to stem bleeding, purchasing clotting agents - even putting emergency contact details in shoes for paramedics to find.

Some fans are giving tips on safety ahead of the concert. Picture: Social media

Another fan on social media wrote they might switch their high heels for sneakers to make "escaping easier" from a potential attack.

One fan is avoiding heels in case she needs to make a quick escape. Picture: Social media

Shelley from Cardiff attended two shows on the Eras Tour in July—in Cardiff and London. She told us she took a first aid kit to both of her shows.

"It made me feel more in control, and better if anything did happen.

"It was just nice to have things with me that would make me feel safe.

"Women very rarely feel safe," she continued. "And when you have the Eras Tour - which has been celebrated as a safe place for young girls, kids and women all to come together - it's so upsetting that's almost been taken away".

Taylor Swift fan Shelley brought a first aid kit when she attended the concert. Picture: Supplied

The Met Police say there's nothing to suggest investigations by Austrian authorities will have an impact on London.

Sanne had tickets to both shows in Vienna, which were targeted by the attacks.

Now that she's in London, she's told LBC she and her friends have felt they've had to plan ahead to stay safe.

"I've seen quite a lot of people say they're nervous or scared.

"I personally haven't considered taking a first aid kit, but I do understand why it's nerve-wracking to go into this now.

"We're more worried about entering the stadium and leaving when there's no security guards present than about being at Wembley," she said.

"We're worried about being in a large crowd".

More than 450,000 people are expected to see Taylor Swift during her run of shows at Wembley.

But a magical few nights for fans young and old have now been marred by concerns—and they're going to extreme lengths to stay safe.