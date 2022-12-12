Pictured: Seven victims missing after Jersey flats explosion as police continue hunt

Top row, left to right: Billy Marsden, Raymond 'Raymie' Brown, Peter Bowler. Bottom row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise De Almeida
Top row, left to right: Billy Marsden, Raymond 'Raymie' Brown, Peter Bowler. Bottom row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise De Almeida

By Chris Samuel

Police have named the seven people missing and feared to be dead following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.

Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, aged 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, aged 61 and 73, and Billy Marsden, 63, have been missing since the weekend.

The cause of the explosion at the three-storey Haut du Mont block in St Helier on Saturday remains under investigation, Jersey Police said.

The seven people named by the force are among a dozen still believed to be missing.

A police statement said: “The families of seven islanders missing since the incident at the Haut du Mont site on Pier Road have released their identities.

“The families, supported by officers within the family liaison team, made the decision this afternoon as the recovery operation continues.”

It added: “The identities of the other islanders will be released at a later date.”

The police said on Sunday that specialist officers would continue to examine the scene, alongside Fire and Ambulance Services, and tactical advisors from Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).

They added that several areas of focus where possible bodies may be located had been identified at the site.

Earlier today, residents started returning to their homes as the cordon round the site of the explosion was reduced by police.

Police chief Robin Smith said a gas leak was the "likely" cause of the blast, but Jo Cox, chief executive at Island Energy, said the flats that were affected weren't connected to the gas network.

The firm is carrying out safety testing on entire island’s gas supply.

A building in St Helier affected by the explosion.
A building in St Helier affected by the explosion. Picture: Getty

A statement from Ms Cox today said: “Island Energy continues to work alongside the emergency services as they continue their recovery operation.

“The company will conduct its own investigation into what happened, as well as helping the various official inquiries.

“Our engineers are safety-testing the island’s gas network, and this will be completed in the next few days.

"No issues have been detected in the survey so far.”

