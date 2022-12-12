Breaking News

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place

12 December 2022, 16:14 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 17:28

Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates
Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates.

By Emma Soteriou

RMT has confirmed Christmas rail strikes will go ahead after rejecting the latest pay offer from Network Rail.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail - and 14 train companies - from Tuesday and Friday.

Trains will run from 7.30am to 6.30pm on this week's strike days, although many parts of the country will have no services, including most of Scotland and Wales.

More strikes are also planned between December 24 and 27.

The RMT said 63.6% voted to reject Network Rail's offer on an 83% turnout.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "This is a huge rejection of Network Rail's substandard offer and shows that our members are determined to take further strike action in pursuit of a negotiated settlement.

"The Government is refusing to lift a finger to prevent these strikes and it is clear they want to make effective strike action illegal in Britain.

"We will resist that and our members, along with the entire trade union movement, will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions."

RMT Mick Lynch said members are determined to take further strike action
RMT Mick Lynch said members are determined to take further strike action.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "The RMT leadership needs to think long and hard about what to do next. Further strike action will cause further misery for the rail industry and for their members who will lose pay.

"This news is especially frustrating given that we learnt today that colleagues represented by Unite union have accepted the very same offer put to RMT members. The RMT are the outliers here. They need to stop playing politics and work with us to bring this dispute to an end.

"There is clearly a significant number of Network Rail colleagues who want this deal but are caught up by these needless strikes and collective bargaining.

"Our offer, which is worth over 9% with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies and no changes to anyone's terms and conditions, remains on the table.

"Our railway still faces a real financial crisis and because of that we will continue with the consultation around the implementation of the maintenance reforms.

"Sadly, with strikes now set to go ahead, passengers can expect to see widespread rail disruption throughout the week. We will continue to work closely with operators to run as many services as possible but we continue to ask passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary."

Rail strikes will cause more travel chaos for Brits.
Rail strikes will cause more travel chaos for Brits.

Despite RMT standing firm, a strike by members of Unite at Network Rail will not go ahead after they voted to accept the offer.

Network Rail had offered a 5% pay rise for this year - backdated to January - with another 4% at the start of 2023 and a guarantee of no compulsory job losses until January 2025.

The RMT's executive recommended rejecting the offer, saying it was linked to "significant" changes to working practices.

It comes after ministers held an emergency cobra meeting on Monday to discuss plans for civil servants and military staff to provide cover for striking workers.

Paramedics, nurses, Royal Mail staff, and Border Force officials are also among those staging walkouts in disputes over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Last night, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden urged union bosses to call off the "damaging" strike action.

"The stance the unions have taken will cause disruption for millions of hardworking people over the coming weeks," he said.

Mr Dowden, who will led the meeting today, and will do on Wednesday too, said the government was working to keep disruption "to a minimum", though he acknowledged key services would suffer.

He said that inflation-level pay rises across the public sector would cost taxpayers £28billion, which works out to nearly £1,000 per household.

The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany

German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

'Sadistic killer' Lab technician Ross McCullam convicted of murdering colleague before dumping body in a country lane

Eurostar train at platform

When are the Eurostar strike dates and what impact will this have on services?

1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

Richmond removes its last public Confederate monument

St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts

National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow
Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS

NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin against the execution of Mohsen Shekari

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

The board of Beira's Place.

JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake
London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

The scene at the Balashikha shopping centre

Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

James O'Brien condemns '12 years of austerity' under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel
'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow
wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to 'entirety of Greater London'

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

