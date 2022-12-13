Joanna Lumley says women used to be 'tougher' and it's fashionable to be 'victims of sexism'

By Stephen Rigley

Joanna Lumley said that women used to be "tougher" and claimed it is the new "fashion" for people to claim they are a 'victim'.

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 76, compared the #MeToo movement today with the sexism and harassment at the start of her career.

She told Prospect Magazine: "If someone whistled at you in the street, it didn't matter, if someone was groping, we slapped their hands.

"We were quite tough and looked after ourselves… the new fashion is to be a victim, a victim of something. It's pathetic, we have gone mad."

The actress spent three years as a photographic model at the beginning of her career.

Her acting career began in 1969 with an uncredited role in the film Some Girls Do, and as a Bond girl in On Her Majesty's Secret Service before landing her big break in the 70s TV series The New Avengers.

Joanna then starred in Sapphire and Steel from 1979 as Patsy Stone in beloved series Absolutely Fabulous, which kicked off in 1992.

But Joanna recently revealed that she had no money even when she had become a household name as Purdy in The New Avengers.

In July, she told The Sydney Morning Herald: "Even when my name was well known, my bank balance was still in the red.

"People can't imagine that. They think with fame comes mass money, which of course it doesn't."