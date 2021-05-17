Jordan Banks: Full inquest into boy's lightning strike death to take place in July

9-year-old Jordan Banks died after being struck by lightning. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Daisy Stephens

A coroner has formally opened a full inquest into the death of a boy who was struck by lightning on a playing field in Blackpool.

Coroner Alan Wilson formally announced a full inquest in July at Blackpool Town Hall, after Jordan Banks, 9, died following a lightning strike.

Mr Wilson said: "Jordan is said to have been participating in a football coaching session on School Road football field when he was said to have been struck by lightning."

He said Jordan was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6pm.

The coroner said the court had been told Jordan's death was due to being struck by lightning and it was not deemed necessary for a post mortem to be carried out.

Four members of the press were in court for the hearing and the court heard Jordan's family had preferred not to attend.

Mr Wilson said evidence, including from eye witnesses and medical professionals, would be gathered ahead of a further hearing on July 21.

He added: "In conclusion, the inquest into the death of Jordan Banks is formally opened.

"I express the condolences of everybody here at the coroner's court in Blackpool to Jordan's family."

Liverpool players wore warm up t-shirts with 'Jordan' on the back as a tribute to Jordan Banks. Picture: PA

Footballers and MPs were among those who paid tribute to Jordan following his death, with the Liverpool team wearing shirts with his name on to warm up for their match against Manchester United last week.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, Jordan's family said: "We lost the brightest star, our beautiful boy Jordan.

"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything."