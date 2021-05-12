Breaking News

'He was our everything': Family pay tribute to boy, 9, struck by lightning in Blackpool

12 May 2021, 17:31

The family of a boy who died after being struck by lightning have paid tribute to him. Picture: Lancashire Police
By Nick Hardinges

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool have paid tribute to him, saying "he was our everything".

Jordan Banks, from the Lancashire town, was killed after being hit by lightning on a football field during a thunderstorm shortly after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

His family said they have "lost the brightest star" and that he was "wise beyond his years".

They have thanked people for their kind messages and words of support but are now asking people to respect their privacy.

Jordan's family are being helped by the police and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support his relatives.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, Jordan's family said: "Yesterday our worlds stopped.

"We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

"Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

"We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy."

Jordan was struck by lightning on a playing field in Blackpool. Picture: LBC

A spokesman for Jordan's football club, Clifton Rangers, described him as a "shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met".

The club said in a statement: "Jordan, of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

"Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone

"The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community

"We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss.

"The club will be working with the FA to support the family and anyone touched by this tragedy and ensure they get the help they need."

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene of what is believed to have been a tragic accident.

The youngster was praised in January for running 30 miles across 10 days to raise £2,500 for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle who died in 2018.

Liverpool star James Milner was among those who made it known just how impressed he was by Jordan's efforts.

He said: "Hi Jordan, how’s it going? I’ve heard that you’re doing an amazing thing in raising funds for counselling in honour of your uncle Reece.

"I think running a marathon is an incredible feat, and it’s difficult with people doing it with legs a lot bigger than yours, but to do 30 miles is incredible.

"I heard you get called Mini-Milner because you’re very determined, so that’s an amazing skill to have. Never ever give up and I hear you’ve been out in all weather fighting in the cold and the rain, so you keep going, and keep doing what you’re doing mate.

"Just remember you’ll never walk alone. All the boys are behind you and I’ll send you a couple of shirts - one for yourself for doing an amazing thing and another that you can hopefully raise a bit of money from and put it towards all the money you’re raising. Well done bud, it’s an amazing achievement and you should be very proud. "

