Blackpool: Tributes paid to boy, 9, who died after being hit by lightning

12 May 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 12:29

A boy who is believed to have died after being hit by lightning has been named locally as nine-year-old Jordan Banks.
By Kate Buck

Tributes have been paid to a nine year old boy who died after a lightning strike.

Police raced to the scene on School Road in Blackpool just after 5pm on Tuesday, after Jordan Banks was hit in a thunderstorm.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly despite best efforts by medics passed away later that evening.

Jordan's family are being supported by police and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family.

A spokesman for the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club described Jordan as a "shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met".

A tribute from the club said: "Jordan, of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

Police raced to the scene on School Road in Blackpool just after 5pm on Tuesday, after it is though he was hit in a thunderstorm.
"Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone

"The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community

"We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss.

"The Club will be working with the FA to support the family and anyone touched by this tragedy and ensure they get the help they need."

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene of what is believed to have been a tragic accident.

The youngster was praised in January for running 30 miles across 10 days to raise £2,500 for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle who died in 2018.

Liverpool star James Milner was among those who made it known just how impressed he was.

He said: "Hi Jordan, how’s it going? I’ve heard that you’re doing an amazing thing in raising funds for counselling in honour of your uncle Reece.

"I think running a marathon is an incredible feat, and it’s difficult with people doing it with legs a lot bigger than yours, but to do 30 miles is incredible.

"I heard you get called Mini-Milner because you’re very determined, so that’s an amazing skill to have. Never ever give up and I hear you’ve been out in all weather fighting in the cold and the rain, so you keep going, and keep doing what you’re doing mate.

'Just remember you’ll never walk alone. All the boys are behind you and I’ll send you a couple of shirts - one for yourself for doing an amazing thing and another that you can hopefully raise a bit of money from and put it towards all the money you’re raising. Well done bud, it’s an amazing achievement and you should be very proud. "

