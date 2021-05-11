Breaking News

Boy, 9, dies after being struck by lightning on football field in Blackpool

11 May 2021, 21:18 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 21:29

A boy has been struck by lightning in Blackpool
A boy has been struck by lightning in Blackpool. Picture: LBC
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A nine-year-old boy has died after it is believed he was struck by lightning on a football field in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Police said they were responded to reports of an injured child on the playing field near School Road at around 5:05pm on Tuesday.

The boy, who officers believe was struck by lightning in a thunderstorm, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Blackpool Police later confirmed he had died and that enquiries are still ongoing.

Surrounding roads were temporarily closed and people have been asked to avoid the area where possible.

The boy was playing on a football field when he was struck by lightning
The boy was playing on a football field when he was struck by lightning. Picture: LBC

Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the field that lies south of the town centre, said it does not believe he was one of their players.

Reports suggest the boy was taking part in a private coaching session.

The club's secretary Daniel Pack said: "We extend our sincerest condolences to the family involved. We are all very upset and saddened by this whole thing. The whole club is shocked."

Officers said the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries
Officers said the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Picture: LBC

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: "A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field shortly after 5:05pm today.

"Although enquiries are still ongoing, we believe the boy was struck by lightning.

"Our thoughts are with the boy's family at this sad time. School Road has reopened."

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called shortly after 5:05pm today (Tuesday 11 May) to a football field on School Road, Blackpool, to reports a child had been injured.

"Although enquiries are still ongoing, at this time we believe the boy had been struck by lightning.

"He has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Road closures are currently in place and we would ask that people avoid the area and motorists find alternative routes where possible."

Anybody with information or who witnessed the incident has been asked to get in touch with the police on 101, quoting log 1169 of 11 May.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Tel Aviv under fire as clashes between Israel and Hamas escalate
People in the crowd turn on their phone torches as they gather in Clapham Common on March 13

Cressida Dick considered sending all-female unit to Sarah Everard vigil, MPs hear
Ambulances and police cars at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia

Teenager held after nine killed in school shooting in Russia

Greek flag

Young British mother strangled in ‘barbaric’ home invasion near Athens
Agios Stefanos beach in Mykonos island, Greece

Greek islands to vaccinate all residents by end of June to boost tourism
Caroline Crouch was killed after a group of men broken into her and her husband's home

British mum, 20, tortured and killed in front of 11-month-old daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch LIVE: Iain Dale interviews former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

Watch LIVE: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC
'I had to use street lights to read books', caller tells James O'Brien

'I had to use street lights to read books', ex-homeless caller tells James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Health Secretary

'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London