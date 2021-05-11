Breaking News

Boy, 9, dies after being struck by lightning on football field in Blackpool

By Nick Hardinges

A nine-year-old boy has died after it is believed he was struck by lightning on a football field in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Police said they were responded to reports of an injured child on the playing field near School Road at around 5:05pm on Tuesday.

The boy, who officers believe was struck by lightning in a thunderstorm, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Blackpool Police later confirmed he had died and that enquiries are still ongoing.

Surrounding roads were temporarily closed and people have been asked to avoid the area where possible.

Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the field that lies south of the town centre, said it does not believe he was one of their players.

Reports suggest the boy was taking part in a private coaching session.

The club's secretary Daniel Pack said: "We extend our sincerest condolences to the family involved. We are all very upset and saddened by this whole thing. The whole club is shocked."

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: "A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field shortly after 5:05pm today.

"Although enquiries are still ongoing, we believe the boy was struck by lightning.

"Our thoughts are with the boy's family at this sad time. School Road has reopened."

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called shortly after 5:05pm today (Tuesday 11 May) to a football field on School Road, Blackpool, to reports a child had been injured.

"Although enquiries are still ongoing, at this time we believe the boy had been struck by lightning.

"He has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Road closures are currently in place and we would ask that people avoid the area and motorists find alternative routes where possible."

Anybody with information or who witnessed the incident has been asked to get in touch with the police on 101, quoting log 1169 of 11 May.