WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange touches down in Australia as a free man after US plea deal

26 June 2024, 11:38 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 12:04

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arriving at Canberra airport in his home nation of Australia
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arriving at Canberra airport in his home nation of Australia. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has arrived in his home country of Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He touched down in Canberra this morning a free man, after walking free free from a US court on the Pacific island of Saipan earlier after he pleaded guilty to a single felony charge.

The plea was part of a deal to resolve a long-running legal case over the publication of classified documents concerning the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

He left the UK on Monday after spending five years in prison there fighting extradition to the US. Prior to that he spent seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy.

Upon arrival, Mr Assange hugged and kissed his wife Stella after disembarking the jet.

Supporters cheered as Mr Assange emerged from the plane. The 52-year-old waved at those watching on from the airport fence with shouts of "welcome home".

Among those greeting him was his father John Shipton, who hugged his son before he gave one final wave and entered a nearby building.

Read more: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hugs wife Stella after arriving at Canberra Airport
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hugs wife Stella after arriving at Canberra Airport. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese spoke with Julian Assange to "welcome him home" after his plane landed in the Australian capital Canberra.

"I'm very pleased that this saga is over," he told a press conference.

"Earlier tonight I was pleased to call with Mr Assange to welcome him home.

"His safe return to Australia means so much to his family."

Mr Assange told the PM it was "surreal" to have landed in Canberra.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves at supporters after arriving at Canberra Airport
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waving at supporters. Picture: Alamy

Mr Assange is now "looking forward to playing with his children" now that he has returned to his native Australia, Mr Albanese told a press conference.

"There is nothing to be gained by the further incarceration of Mr Assange," he continued.

"This is the culmination of careful, persistent and determined advocacy.

"He's been through a considerable ordeal.

"I was quite pleased that I was the first person here that he spoke with," Mr Albanese added.

Read more: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves UK after being freed in US plea deal

Read more: Married couple 'kept five adopted black children locked in garden shed and used them as slaves'

Julian Assange set to arrive in Australia after leaving US court

He was granted bail by the High Court in London and released from Belmarsh Prison on Monday following negotiations with US authorities over a plea deal, WikiLeaks has said.

In a statement posted on X, the official WikiLeaks account said Assange left the maximum security prison on Monday morning "after having spent 1901 days there".

The statement continued: "He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.

"This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.

"This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised."

Court papers filed by the US Justice Department show Assange is scheduled to appear in federal court to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defence information.

It followed the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles and Camilla with the Japanese emperor and empress

King Charles makes Pokémon joke as he delivers speech during Japanese state banquet

Daniel Gee

'Big Viking stomper' gangster caught after breaking out of prison and going on the run for a month

A huge fire broke out on the roof of the flats in Staines

Huge plume of smoke billows into the sky as massive fire engulfs rooftop of flats in Staines

Bayo Dosunmu was appointed as Chief Executive for Lambeth in April 2022.

Lambeth Council boss on £190,000 salary charged with drink driving and drug offences

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty

Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten and partner guilty of concealing birth of a child but face manslaughter retrial

Police hunting for Jay Slater have released new footage

Police release new footage in search for missing teen Jay Slater

The couple are accused of keeping the children in a shed

Married couple 'kept five adopted black children locked in garden shed and used them as slaves'

Alpine Drive in Hednesford

Murder probe launched after man and woman found dead at home in Staffordshire

Oliver Clegg being arrested at Rishi Sunak's home and blocking Birmingham's Esso fuel terminal in April 2022

Just Stop Oil activist who targeted Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Pride bailed after 'dirty protest' at Sunak's home

Houses of Parliament

Man arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal after unsolicited messages sent to MPs

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater 'spotted watching Euros matches', local mayor claims, as 'several witnesses' spot missing British teen

Mel Stride addressed the betting scandal on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe

ws

Labour vows to end 8am scramble for GP appointments and bring back family doctors

Rishi Sunak has waded into the trans row

Sunak wades into trans row between Kemi Badenoch and David Tennant after Dr Who star told minister to 'shut up'

Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Dutch volleyball player jailed for raping British schoolgirl, 12, to compete in Paris Olympics

File photo of queues at Heathrow

Heathrow chaos as British Airways IT failure leaves passengers stranded on planes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting visit a GP practice in the East Midlands

General Election LIVE: Sir Keir Starmer says Labour betting 'materially different' to Tory candidates
The legendary festival opens its doors today

Thousands to descend on Glastonbury as music festival begins

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening.

Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate
Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater’s mum ‘at wits’ end with worry’ as teenager’s friends blast online conspiracy theories amid continued search
England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister claims he won £2,100

Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet
England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.

England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit