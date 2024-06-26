Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing
Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing.

By Flaminia Luck

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has walked free from a US court on the Pacific island of Saipan after he pleaded guilty to a single felony charge.

The plea was part of a deal to resolve a long-running legal case over the publication of classified documents concerning the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

He left the UK on Monday after spending five years in prison there fighting extradition to the US. Prior to that he spent seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy.

Jennifer Robinson, legal counsel for Mr Assange, has described his release as a "historic day."

"It brings to an end 14 years of legal battles, and finally, after 14 years of legal battles, Julian Assange can go home a free man. "

Ms Robinson said the case set "a dangerous precedent" which should be a "concern" to journalists and people around the world.

A flight thought to be carrying Mr Assange has taken off from the island bound for Australia.

It took off shortly after 4am UK time and is expected to last around six hours before touching down in Canberra.

Julian Assange leaves the US court in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan
Julian Assange leaves the US court in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan.

Stella Assange has said she "can't stop crying" after her husband Julian walked free from a US court.

Alongside a photo of the WikiLeaks founder leaving the court in Saipan, she wrote on X: "Julian walks out of Saipan federal court a free man. I can't stop crying."

Julian Assange "believes there should be First Amendment protection" for his conduct, his US lawyer Barry Pollack said.

Speaking after the court hearing finished, Mr Pollack said: "Mr Assange did not plead guilty to and would not plead guilty to 17 counts of the Espionage Act, computer hacking. There was a very narrow agreed upon set of facts here and Mr Assange acknowledges that of course, he accepted documents from Chelsea Manning, and published many of those documents because it was in the world's interest that those documents be published.

"Unfortunately, that violates the terms of the Espionage Act. That's what we acknowledged today. We also said Mr Assange said very clearly that he believes there should be First Amendment protection for that conduct. But the fact of the matter is, as written, the Espionage Act does not have a defence for the First Amendment."

Mr Pollack added that the court "determined that no harm was caused by Mr Assange's publications".

He said: "We know that they were newsworthy, we know that they were quoted by every major media outlet on the planet. And we know that they revealed important information - that is called journalism.

"The United States prosecuted that, they exposed Mr Assange to 175 years in prison. That is what has a chilling effect. Today, a decision that it's time for Mr Assange to go home, that doesn't have the chilling effect.

"The chilling effect is the United States pursuing journalism as a crime. I hope this is the first and last time that ever occurs."

Following his release from Belmarsh prison on Tuesday, an Australian government spokesperson said in a statement: "We are aware Australian citizen Mr Julian Assange has legal proceedings scheduled in the United States.

"Given those proceedings are ongoing, it is not appropriate to provide further comment.

"The Australian Government continues to provide consular assistance to Mr Assange.

"Prime Minister Albanese has been clear - Mr Assange's case has dragged on for too long and there is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration."

Assange was sentenced to time served and subsequently released, paving the way for his return to Australia as a free man, after years of incarceration and intense lobbying for his release from across the political spectrum
Assange was sentenced to time served and subsequently released, paving the way for his return to Australia as a free man, after years of incarceration and intense lobbying for his release from across the political spectrum.

