Iowa poll bombshell predicts Harris victory in blow to Trump campaign days before election

Harris was projected to win Iowa over former President Trump by a respected pollster. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A bombshell new poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in Iowa - pointing to a 47% to 44% victory for the Democrat in a state that the Republican won in 2020 and 2016.

The Vice President’s campaign was given a major boost on Saturday as Ann Selzer, a widely respected pollster, projected that former President Donald Trump would be losing the state to Harris by three percentage points.

"The poll shows that women - particularly those who are older or who are politically independent - are driving the late shift toward Harris," the poll said.

Midwestern Iowa is not seen as one of the battleground states in this election, where the two presidential candidates have been campaigning in the last few days, and has not been won by the Democrats since Barack Obama won it in 2012.

Trump has since refuted the results of the poll, claiming that it is skewed against him.

In a post to the social media network he owns, Truth Social, Trump said: “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump,”

“In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, except for one heavily skewed toward the Democrats by a Trump hater who called it totally wrong the last time, have me up, BY A LOT.”

He continued, in all caps: “I LOVE THE FARMERS, AND THEY LOVE ME. THE JUST OUT EMERSON POLL HAS ME UP 10 POINTS IN IOWA. THANK YOU!”

Iowa is a national leader in farming in the US, and it ranks higher than any other state in the production of corn, pigs, eggs, ethanol and biodiesel.

The Emerson poll Trump refers to was also released Saturday, and shows Trump winning the state over Harris with 53% to 43%.

The agricultural state could be reacting to Mr Trump's plan to introduce tariffs on imports.

The differing results show how tight the final result might be on Tuesday night, with many expecting a historically close election.

If the Selzer poll does come true, it would mean a likely landslide victory for Vice President Harris.

The two candidates are still campaigning as we have entered the final two days of the run-up to the election.

Kamala Harris is holding several rallies in Michigan today, while Trump is bouncing between Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia - all crucial battleground states that could decide the election.