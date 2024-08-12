Katie Price’s £1.5m 'Mucky Mansion' sold just weeks after eviction amid ongoing bankruptcy battle

Katie Price’s £1.5 million “Mucky Mansion” has been sold just weeks after the reality star was evicted. Picture: Alamy & www.hjburt.co.uk

By Will Conroy

Katie Price’s £1.5 million “Mucky Mansion” has been sold just weeks after the reality star was evicted for failing to make mortgage payments.

The former glamour model was removed by bailiffs in May after an ongoing bankruptcy battle due to an unpaid tax bill of more than £750,000 that has resulted in her being taken to court.

After failing to attend the necessary hearing, which led to her arrest at Heathrow Airport, the TV personality has been warned by a judge she must attend a further court hearing with "no ifs or buts".

Former glamour model Katie Price arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London after she was arrested at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

Despite being left in poor condition, the vast property’s asking price of £1.5 million was reportedly met within a week of being on the market.

There were piles of rubbish and abandoned cars left in the mansion near Horsham, West Sussex that needed to be cleaned before the home could be listed.

Price had paid £1.35million for the property in 2014 from former Conservative peer Francis Maude and before it featured in a Channel 4 series as she looked to renovate it.

Court artist drawing of Katie Price after failing to attend her previous hearing. Picture: Alamy

The former model’s arrest at Heathrow came upon her return from Turkey where she underwent her sixth facelift having skipped a court hearing into a repeated failure to pay £761,994.05 in taxes.

Appearing before a judge at the Royal Court of Justice the following day she agreed to attend a public examination into her finances and hand over all documents concerning her earnings.

Price was warned by the judge not to go on holiday and was told she faced arrest if she failed to attend the August 27th hearing either in person or by video link.

Price has said the 1930s built property was cursed while she has now moved into a £5,000 a month rented home in the same West Sussex area with her five children.

Discussing Mucky Mansion she said: “I've had nothing but bad memories in that house.”

Contract cleaners were brought in to clear away the piles of rubbish and freshen up the mansion. Picture: www.hjburt.co.uk

Contract cleaners were brought in to clear away the piles of rubbish and freshen up the mansion before it was put on the market.

The estate agents listed the property as offering the potential to become “an impressive family house” for prospective buyers while they did not mention the home's former owner.

The advert said: “A substantial detached family home including three reception rooms, nine bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms spread over three floors plus a one-bedroom annexe.”

“Offering the opportunity for refurbishment to potentially create an impressive family house with mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the paddock and land.”

Price was declared bankrupt for a second time in March over her unpaid tax bill after first being declared bankrupt in 2019.