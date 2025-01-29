Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

29 January 2025, 15:09 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 15:12

Strictly tour cast
Strictly tour cast. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Katya Jones has spoken out for the first time after dance partner Wynne Evans left the official Strictly Come Dancing tour for making vile sexual comments about a female co-star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wynne Evans left the Strictly tour after making an inappropriate sexual comment about a female co-star, landing him in yet another controversy.

He was reportedly heard using the term 'spit-roast', to co-star Jamie Borthwick, referring to presenter Janette Manrara.

Last weekend he apologised for the "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark made during the tour launch on January 16.

The Welsh opera singer said will be taking some time out of his radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as "other public commitments" to "prioritise my wellbeing".

Evans, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, was due to take to the stage on Tuesday evening as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour stop in Liverpool.

He said in a statement: "I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

Read more: Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

Read more: Love Island winner jailed after out-of-control dog mauled runner

Wynne Evans with his Strictly partner Katya Jones
Wynne Evans with his Strictly partner Katya Jones. Picture: Alamy

"I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

"Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me."

Evans’s dance partner and friend Katya Jones has spoken out about the incident, expressing her support for Evans.

Reposting his message announcing he was leaving the tour, she asked fans to ‘show humanity and consideration.’

The 35-year-old professional dancer added: ‘I will miss you my darling boy.’

Jones then shared a video of a past performance with Jones, showing opera singer Evans singing a version of Shirley Bassey’s This is my Life.

She wrote: “Really missed this tonight.”

Evans did not attend Tuesday evening’s show in Liverpool. The tour will continue without him until the last Strictly Come Dancing Live, which will take place at London’s 02 arena on February 9.

Read more: Strictly’s Wynne Evans forced to apologise over ‘unacceptable’ sexual comment about female co-star

Reposting his message announcing he was leaving the tour, she asked fans to ‘show humanity and consideration.’
Reposting his message announcing he was leaving the tour, she asked fans to ‘show humanity and consideration.’. Picture: Instagram

Read more: ‘I lost all my friends’ - Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shares heartache after ‘bullying’ row

The Mail On Sunday first reported that Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was heard making the vile remark to a woman in a video filmed during the event.

It is understood that he was given a warning over the remarks about Janette Manrara by tour producers.

He was heard using the term "spit roast" to co-star Jamie Borthwick while posing for a photo with other cast members behind the scenes of the live tour.

Evans said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

"We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour."

Evans has been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional dancer Katya Jones last year.

Evans originally missed a show in Glasgow over the weekend due to an ankle injury.

However, he is now said to have been kicked off the tour by show bosses.

"He's had repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to reign it in," a source told the Sun.

"He's not been taking it in, in this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguard everyone.

"He's had a tough time with the death of his brother and people should give him some slack, he is going to take this time off to do some self reflection.

"He has a lot of support from a lot of the backstage dancers. It's been a really sad ending to what has been a really fun tour."

An official statement is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

It comes after an insider previously told the paper: "As soon as they were alerted to the remarks, tour producers called a meeting with Wynne.

"He was very apologetic and fully agreed that what he said was inappropriate and unacceptable.

“He was given a warning and told in no uncertain terms that that kind of language is not tolerated."

The u-turn comes after a backlash from fans over the language used.

There are still 12 dates left on the Strictly tour, with Liverpool being the next stop.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report

Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Exclusive
Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process

Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers.

What building projects did Rachel Reeves back in her 'pro-growth' speech?

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of 136 branches across its three brands

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 136 more high street branches - is your local affected?

Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis.

Love Island winner released on bail pending appeal after being sentenced over dangerously out of control dog

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport

Cleared for take off: Chancellor backs plans for 'badly needed' third runway at Heathrow Airport in 'fight' for growth

The government has announced a TV license shakeup.

Fury as TV licence fee shake-up could see viewers forced to pay - even if they only watch Netflix

Mont Blanc in the Graian Alps (File)

British skier, 55, killed in 'very large' avalanche at ski resort in French Alps

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Ready for take off? Rachel Reeves set to back Heathrow expansion as she outlines plan to boost economy

Miami Beach, Florida, Publix grocery store, Coca Cola, Sprite, soda bottles and 12 packs on shelf

'Limited distribution to UK' of Coca-Cola soft drinks containing high levels of chlorate, Food Standards Agency says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The toad was found inside a bag of parsnips

'Unexpected item in the bagging area': Shock as woman discovers live toad inside bag of Sainsbury's parsnips
More than third of drivers have accidentally driven in bus lane, new survey suggests

More than third of drivers have accidentally driven in bus lane, new survey suggests

John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher after a stampede in Prayagraj

At least 15 feared dead in crush at religious festival in India

No code is uncrackable. an unidentifiable computer hacker using a smartphone to hack into a computer network at night.

Cyber threat towards UK Government 'severe and advancing quickly' - as resilience levels 'lower' than Whitehall estimated
XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK

Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul, long-term investments to modernise the Louvre museum

British tourists to be charged more for entry to the Louvre because UK left the EU

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher
Fashion chain Quiz is on the brink of falling into administration.

High street fashion chain on the brink of administration with 62 stores at risk

Peter Mandelson on Tuesday

Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite fears over past criticisms of Trump

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News