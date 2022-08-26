'Lovely, really nice to everyone': Keanu Reeves delights locals as he drops into pub for a bite

Keanu Reeves took photos with customers at the Northamptonshire pub. Picture: Dianne King/Facebook/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves delighted locals when he stopped by at a Northamptonshire pub for a meal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The John Wick star visited The Fox and Hounds at Charwelton on Wednesday where he had a meeting and chatted with pub-goers.

Manager Danny Ricks said had did "a double take" when the 57-year-old Canadian walked in, and told the BBC he was "a lovely, down to earth guy" who was "really nice to everyone".

Read more: Backlash after Chancellor tells people to cut back as energy prices rocket

Read more: Energy price cap explained: How will the increase impact you and how much prices are rising?

Dianne King, a local resident who was in the pub at the time, said he was "lovely".

"For any one that missed it, yesterday we had Keanu Reeves in our village pub," she wrote on Facebook.

"What a lovely person."

She added: "He was amazing."

Reeves pictured in LA in June. Picture: Alamy

The actor posed for pictures with locals and staff in the pub. He ordered a caesar salad and a falafel dish.

Ms King said he was "really nice to everyone".

Read more: Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech over Covid vaccine

Read more: James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

Mr Ricks said the actor was "discussing scripts" with six other people at the table.

Reeves has starred in a number of hit films including the John Wick franchise, The Day the Earth Stood Still and Point Break.

He lives in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.