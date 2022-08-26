James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

By Rashi Agarwal

James O'Brien scolds the right-wing columnists who labelled Emily Maitlis as the "Meghan Markle of journalism."

It comes after Emily Maitlis who used to work for the BBC and now hosts The News Agents podcast at Global, called Sir Robbie Gibb an “active agent of the Conservative Party” in relation to his position on the BBC board.

James O'Brien said: "The moment to hold the government to account about his abject failure to do anything at all in preparation to looming energy prices, they are attacking Emily Maitlis.

"Go to Telegraph, Daily Mail, yeah, you heard me correctly, that's a top priority today to right-wing columnists, they are attacking Emily Maitlis for telling the truth about the place where she's worked for the last 25 years.

"It's funny, isn't it? That all the blithering idiots, think tank shills, and client journalists, furious at the suggestion that blithering idiots, think tank shills, and client journalists shouldn't be treated with the same amounts of respect as proven authorities and experts who'll be angriest about a world in which idiots ain't treated by the BBC with respect."

Following the accusations against Emily Maitlis's first public speech at the Edinburgh TV festival, she reacted: “This is not unusual. It’s normal for government spin doctors to vocalise their displeasure.

“What was not foreseen was the speed with which the BBC sought to pacify the complainant. Within hours, a very public apology was made, the programme was accused of a failure of impartiality, the recording disappeared from iPlayer and there were paparazzi outside my door.

“Why had the BBC immediately and publicly sought to confirm the government spokesman’s opinion without any kind of due process? It makes no sense for an organisation that is admirably, famously rigorous about the procedure – unless it was perhaps sending a message of reassurance directly to the Government itself.

“Put this in the context of the BBC board, where another active agent of the Conservative party – former Downing Street spin doctor and former adviser to BBC rival GB News – now sits, acting as the arbiter of BBC impartiality.”