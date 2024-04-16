Exclusive

Kemi Badenoch calls for public inquiry following Cass review as she says some are 'exploiting' trans label

Kemi Badenoch has called for an inquiry following the Cass review. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Kemi Badenoch has called for a public inquiry following the Cass review as she said some people are 'exploiting' the transgender label.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Cass review's final report said children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on medical interventions in gender care, in a debate which it said has become exceptionally toxic.

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, Ms Badenoch said: "I personally think we need some kind of inquiry into how public inquisition are creating policy and getting their evidence..."

She continued: "It is extraordinary that there would be such a serious review and some clinics would not cooperate.

"That shows that people are taking, whether it is the law or policy, into their own hands.

"This is taxpayer funded medical services, it should be the government and leadership within the NHS, underpinned by government policy, that decides what treatment people get."

Read more: 'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Kemi Badenoch criticises own government's smoking ban after key vote

Read more: 'Clumsy' diversity efforts are 'ineffective and counterproductive,' Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch claims

Kemi Badenoch on people 'pretending to be trans'

It came after she said she believed some people were "exploiting" the transgender label.

"We want trans people to be able to live their lives freely and it is where we believe there are concerns around self-identification where anyone can pretend to be trans," she said.

"There are many people who are exploiting the label trans to do things that have got nothing to do with those people who have a protected characteristic of gender reassignment or gender dysphoria.

"And that's one of the things that we have been looking at - how can we provide protections for both trans people but also many of those people who are impacted by those who choose to exploit the policy, in particular women, when it comes to single sex spaces and so on."