Exclusive

'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Kemi Badenoch criticises Sunak's smoking ban after it passes key vote

16 April 2024, 20:30 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 20:57

Kemi Badenoch on voting against Tories' rolling smoking ban

By Christian Oliver

Kemi Badenoch has criticised her own government's smoking ban, saying she does not think 'the end justifies the means'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MPs widely voted in favour of Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban Bill on Tuesday night, with Badenoch one of the 67 MPs voting against the ban.

Badenoch, the business and trade secretary, said she had "significant concerns" about the legislation - principally "equality under the law and treating adults differently".

Badenoch told LBC's Iain Dale that Rishi Sunak's Tobacco and Vapes Bill "would mean a 50-year-old could do something and a 49-year-old couldn't".

The Bill passed through the House of Commons on its first reading, with MPs voting in favour 383 to 67.

Read More: Liz Truss turns on Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban as Tories revolt ahead of key vote

Read More: Minister who reveals she started smoking at 12 says she's not interested in freedom argument against ban

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, which covers children who are currently 15 or younger.

The legal age to buy tobacco would then increase each year in a bid to end smoking.

It would not ban smoking outright as anyone who can legally buy tobacco now will be able to continue to do so if the Bill becomes law.

Responding to LBC's Iain Dale's suggestion that it was a significant move for a Cabinet minister to vote against the party line, Badenoch said: "I thought very long and hard about it and I would rather have not voted against. But I thought actually a free vote gives you to step outside of collective responsibility and explain some of your thinking."

The business secretary said she went through "multiple iterations" of how she should vote on the Bill.

"My father died of cancer and we believe that it was a lung cancer that actually spread to his brain," she said.

"I think it's important that people realise that I'm not actually a supporter of smoking. I don't like it and I've never been a smoker. I have seen the damage that it does and I want to see that smoke-free generation."

"But how we draft legislation and the approach we take is just as important as the intentions. You know that phrase: the road to hell is paved with good intentions - it applies to so many areas of policy where we allow the thing we want to do to justify the means. But I don't think the end justifies the means.

The minister said came under no pressure from the prime minister of party whips over how she was voting in the free vote.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss called the government's flagship smoking ban a "virtue-signalling piece of legislation", while Tory minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has also come out against the Bill.

The Foreign Office minister tweeted: "I have pondered long and hard about how to vote and have decided that in its present form I cannot support it.

"This is just stage one of the legislation and I hope that at the next stage we can make amendments which will make it law which will be more likely to actually deter young smokers without removing freedom of choice for adults.

"My granny smoked all her life, the rest of us have always been opposed to it as a result. But her ability to decide for herself is one which I would not want to remove.

"So what might work? That we raise the age of being allowed to smoke to 21, since most young people start before they are 20.

"Logically this will therefore see far far fewer people take up the bad habit in the first place."

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch arriving in Downing Street, March 19, 2024
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch arriving in Downing Street, March 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Anne-Marie Trevelyan is seen in Westminster, March 12, 2024
Anne-Marie Trevelyan is seen in Westminster, March 12, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Bill has faced a flood of criticism from several other MPs, with Boris Johnson calling it “absolutely nuts”.

Earlier in the day, Liz Truss warned her Tory colleagues, that there were enough "finger-wagging, nannying control freaks" on the opposition benches willing to support the proposals.

She called on the party to instead "stand by our principles and our ideals".

Truss said: "The only other country in the world where such a bill was brought forward was New Zealand under a very left-wing prime minister and that bill has now been reversed under the new Conservative government in New Zealand.

"And I have a message for my colleagues on this side of the House. If people want to vote for finger-wagging, nannying control freaks, there are plenty of them to choose from on the benches opposite, and that's the way they will vote.

"And if people want to have control over their lives, if they want to have freedom, that is why they vote Conservative and we have to stand by our principles and our ideals.

Downing Street has pushed back against Ms Truss's attack on "control freaks" supporting the ban.

A No10 spokeswoman said: "I think the Prime Minister would disagree with that. I think, as he set out right when he first announced this, this is an important change which will save thousands of lives and billions of pounds for the NHS. And the Prime Minister thinks that that is an important thing to do."

Asked why Mr Sunak believes the move is not unconservative, the spokeswoman said: "This has always been a free vote and that's because he respects that people's attitudes to smoking is a matter of conscience - and that's why the approach that we're taking with this legislation has been in line with previous interventions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve chairman: Elevated inflation likely to delay rate cuts this year

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has called for an inquiry following the Cass review

Kemi Badenoch calls for public inquiry following Cass review as she says some are 'exploiting' trans label

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

First six jurors chosen for Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

More potential jurors dismissed as Trump’s hush money trial enters second day

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, saying couple is 'very excited'

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce to host Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Firefighters work as smoke rises out of the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark

Fire destroys Copenhagen’s historic Old Stock Exchange

Rishi Sunak faced a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban clears first Commons hurdle despite facing Tory revolt

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Kemi Badenoch to vote against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill

Kemi Badenoch votes against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill

In this courtroom sketch, former US president Donald Trump turns to face the audience at the beginning of his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence por

Trump trial: Why can’t Americans see or hear what is going on inside courtroom?

Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Liz Truss turns on Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban as Tories revolt ahead of key vote

Ethan Mason

Boy, 4, dies two days after house fire that killed his hero father who ran back into burning building to save him

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz presses China on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Flights at Birmingham Airport have been suspended

All flights at Birmingham Airport suspended after 'suspicious item' found on plane

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft invests £1.2bn in UAE-based AI firm G42

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers and officers were finally allowed to grow a full beard after King Charles gave his approval last month

Beards on parade: Welsh Guards show off their facial hair after King Charles ended 100-year ban
Italy Israel Venice Biennale

Artist refuses to open Israeli pavilion at Venice Biennale until ceasefire

A Ukrainian serviceman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president signs law to boost conscription to fend off Russian aggression

Women with glasses of beer pose for a photo on day one of the 188th Oktoberfest’beer festival in Munich, Germany, in 2023

Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at public festivals, Oktoberfest and beer gardens

Trump Hush Money

Trump returns to court in New York for second day of criminal trial

Dr Sarah Brown is fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days

GP who could be struck off over Just Stop Oil protests says it is her 'fundamental duty to protect health and life'
Biden

US to work with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics

China Economy

China’s economy beats expectations to grow 5.3% in first quarter

Authorities attempted to shut down the NatCon conference

Chaos as authorities close down 'right-wing' conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers
Squatters who moved into Gordon Ramsay's £13 million London pub have been served papers, the group has said

Gordon Ramsay 'serves papers' to squatters in £13m pub who say they are forced to 'cancel' community soup kitchen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit