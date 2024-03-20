'Clumsy' diversity efforts are 'ineffective and counterproductive,' Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch claims

20 March 2024, 06:32

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kemi Badenoch has said that business' diversity and inclusion efforts are often "ineffective and counterproductive".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Business Secretary was discussing the results of a study that showed that companies want "to do the right thing", but are introducing diversity measures without enough evidence.

The Inclusion at Work panel spoke to more than 100 people in 55 organisations, and looked at the latest UK business practices on diversity and inclusion.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Badenoch said education, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives should bring people together, rather than make them feel alienated, and said that some "clumsy diversity drives are no substitute for proper action".

"The new report shows that, while millions are being spent on these initiatives, many popular EDI practices - such as diversity training - have little to no tangible impact in increasing diversity or reducing prejudice," Ms Badenoch said.

Read more: 'This is trivia': Kemi Badenoch hits out at continued furore over Tory donor 'racism' row

Read more: Tories 'need to stop messing around and get behind the Prime Minister,' Business Secretary tells LBC

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Getty

"In fact, many practices have not only been proven to be ineffective, they have also been counterproductive.

"Performative gestures such as compulsory pronouns and rainbow lanyards are often a sign that organisations are struggling to demonstrate how they are being inclusive."

Ms Badenoch said that some companies were "inadvertently" breaking the law by censoring expression of some beliefs or favouring certain groups over others.

"Sadly, even a prestigious and respected institution such as the Royal Air Force (RAF) was recently found to have discriminated against white men in trying to improve diversity," she wrote.

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

"No group should ever be worse off because of companies' diversity policies - whether that be black women, or white men."

The panel, which included private and public sector leaders, set out a framework for employers and gave a series of recommendations for ministers.

It said that some of those they spoke to cited examples of what "good" practices might look like, but the collection of robust data was "rare" and measurable impact was "scarce".

"The evidence suggests that many organisations' D&I approaches are driven by pre-existing notions, assumptions, and pressures rather than empirical evidence," the report noted.

Kemi Badenoch dismisses Frank Hester's 'racism row', calling it 'trivia'

It also found that employers face barriers such as a lack of accessible data on D&I measures as well as broad or subjective definitions of terms like "inclusion".

Ms Badenoch said: "Discussions around diversity and inclusion at work are often bogged down by performative gestures.

"This report by the Inclusion at Work Panel is a powerful new tool for organisations.

"I sincerely hope that businesses will take time to read this report so that it becomes an important step in helping them achieve more inclusive and productive workplaces."

Ms Badenoch told LBC on Monday that the furore over alleged racist comments made by Tory donor Frank Hester were "trivia".

“We need to get to a place where we stop chasing people around and looking everywhere for the racism," she said.

"Everybody is accusing, and counter-accusing around racism,” she continued.

"We need to move away from these things and actually focus on what matters to people."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Jenkinson said the case raised questions about Deliveroo's responsibility for its delivery drivers

Deliveroo rider bites off man's thumb in argument with customer over pizza

Exclusive
The mural on the wall of the Golden Chippy

Greenwich fish and chip shop that's causing a stink, as owner tells LBC he's 'determined to keep mural up'

Breaking
Greggs

Greggs bakeries across the UK are closed, as chain reports 'payment issues'

New Zealand Vapes Ban

New Zealand to ban vapes to prevent minors from taking up the habit

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Police 'looking at' allegations hospital staff 'tried to access Princess of Wales' medical files', minister tells LBC

Lauren Bray and Holly Walton have been fired

Two British Airways cabin crew fired for racist gesture mocking Asian passengers

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Tennis world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend jumped from hotel balcony and 'died by suicide,' police say

Someone is airlifted from the sea

Rescuers search for missing crew after South Korean tanker capsizes

Inflation has fallen

Inflation eases to 3.4% in February, the lowest level in two years, down from 4% last month

Exclusive
British defence giant BAE Systems is expected to secure the mega contract

Defence giant BAE Systems to seal bumper deal for Brits to start building Australia’s first nuclear submarines

Election 2024 Trump

Biden and Trump secure more wins as primary voters urge them to keep up fight

Exclusive
Sarm Heslop's mother Brenda Street (left) has called on David Cameron to help find her daughter (right).

'Help me find my daughter': Mother's plea to Foreign Secretary three years on from Brit Sarm Heslop’s disappearance

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has launched Women Safety Audits

Women Safety Audits launched in bid to put women and girls at centre of decision-making around community safety

Archie's christening photo

Picture of christening of Harry and Meghan's son Archie becomes third royal photo flagged as 'edited' by agency

Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm

Shopper who filmed Kate and William in farm shop urges 'delusional' conspiracy theorists to 'lay off' princess

Esther McVey suggested the royals put out an undoctored photo of Kate.

Common sense minister Esther McVey calls on royals to share undoctored photo of Princess Kate to end speculation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Faith leaders have backed proposals for a major shake-up

Archbishop of Canterbury backs shake-up to 'broken' asylum system ahead of showdown over Rwanda Bill
CCTV footage showed Auriol Grey shout at retired midwife Celia Ward

Disabled woman, 50, who was jailed for waving cyclist, 77, into path of car given green light to challenge conviction
Election 2024 Trump Capitol Riot

Trump asks Supreme Court to dismiss case plotting to overturn election

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Princess Kate 'security breach' as hospital staff 'attempted to view' her private medical records after surgery
Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Wales first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death

Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Welsh first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death
Rachel Reeves said New Labour's attempts to address 'economic security and key weaknesses on productivity and regional inequality failed

Rachel Reeves criticises New Labour's economic legacy as she pitches herself as a ‘modern-day Margaret Thatcher’
Brazil Bolsonaro

Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro accused of falsifying his Covid vaccine data

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening

Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warns
Ted Baker has appointed administrators

Ted Baker prepares to appoint administrators leaving more than 900 jobs at risk

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit