Ketamine could be reclassified as class A drug after illegal use surges to record levels

7 January 2025, 17:33

COLOMBIA-DRUG-MARKETS
Ketamine could be reclassified as a class A drug. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Ketamine could be reclassified as a class A drug as the Government seeks expert advice after illegal use surged to record levels.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of the substance, which is currently controlled as class B, according to the Home Office.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson will write to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs asking whether its classification should be changed and "carefully consider" its findings.

The Home Office cited recent reports suggesting the substance is often found in so-called "pink cocaine", a synthetic cocktail of drugs, as it announced the move.

The maximum penalty for producing and supplying ketamine is up to 14 years in prison.

Ketamine clinic in Boulder
The maximum penalty for producing and supplying ketamine is up to 14 years in prison. Picture: Getty

The move comes after a coroner wrote to the Home Secretary in November calling for action over the classification of the drug following a man's death.

Greater Manchester South senior coroner Alison Mutch found that James Boland, 38, from Manchester, had died of sepsis caused by a kidney infection that was "a complication of long-term use of ketamine".

In a prevention of future deaths report, she said keeping ketamine as class B would be "likely to encourage others to start to use it or continue to use it under the false impression it is 'safer'".

'Extremely dangerous'

Dame Diana said: "Ketamine is an extremely dangerous substance and the recent rise in its use is deeply concerning.

"Through our Plan for Change and mission to make the nation's streets safer, we will work across health, policing and wider public services to drive down drug use and stop those who profit from its supply.

"It is vital we are responding to all the latest evidence and advice to ensure people's safety and we will carefully consider the ACMD's recommendations before making any decision."

