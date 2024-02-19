Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally 'arrested for domestic violence' as wife Phyllis Logan denies knowledge

19 February 2024, 08:23

Kevin McNally has been arrested
Kevin McNally has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

British actor McNally, 67, who plays first mate Joshamee Gibbs in the smash hit Disney series alongside Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, was detained shortly before going to a Dr Who convention in Los Angeles.

He was released on bail of £40,000 and is due in court in March.

Speaking from the couple's home in Chiswick, west London, McNally's Downton Abbey star wife Phyllis Logan said she didn't know of the charges.

Police declined to say more about the alleged victim of the attack, citing confidentiality rules, the Sun reported.

McNally with Johnny Depp
McNally with Johnny Depp. Picture: Alamy
Kevin McNally
Kevin McNally. Picture: Alamy

McNally, who has appeared with his wife in Downton Abbey, as well as a raft of other television shows and films, has also not commented publicly.

He previously came to the defence of his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Johnny Depp, who had been accused of being violent with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

McNally said: I’ve never seen a hint of a dark side to him. see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being.

"I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow."

Kevin McNally and Phyllis Logan
Kevin McNally and Phyllis Logan. Picture: Alamy
Phyllis Logan in Downton
Phyllis Logan in Downton. Picture: Alamy

McNally was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of inflicting an injury that caused a traumatic condition on a victim who was his current or former spouse, cohabitant, or child’s parent.

He had been expected to appear at the Gallifrey One convention at a Marriott hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday. Organisers said at the time that his appearance had been cancelled for personal reasons,

McNally appeared in the show in both 1984 and 2021.

The actor has been married to Logan since 2011, although they have been together since 1994, according to an interview with Logan. They have a son who was born in 1996.

McNally has two children from a previous relationship with Stevie Harris, another actress, with whom he has two children.

