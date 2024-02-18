Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of SuperBowl parade shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has donated $100,000 to two injured victims of a fatal mass shooting during his team's SuperBowl victory parade.

The money, just under £80,000, has been given to two sisters who were injured during the horrifying scenes in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Representatives of the tight end confirmed to NBC's Today that Kelce's Eighty-Seven and Running foundation made two $50,000 (£40,000) donations to the sister. The money is intended to provide financial support for the injured sisters.

It comes after his girlfriend Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of a woman who was killed in the mass shooting.

The global superstar shared her condolences with the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, who was killed during the victory parade at Union Station following Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl win last Sunday.

Two juveniles have now been charged following the attack in Kansas City, where 22 people were hurt.

Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The family of victim Ms Lopez-Galvan have set up a GoFundMe page in memory of the mother-of-two and received a personal message from Swift.

The singer wrote: "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

Swift made two separate donations of $50,000 each on Friday for Ms Lopez-Galvan's family who have raised almost $350,000 so far (£278,000) so far, surpassing their initial target of 75,000 dollars (£59,565).

GoFundMe confirmed to the PA news agency the donations were made by Swift.

The family described Ms Lopez-Galvan as an "amazing mother" and said the shooting was an "unthinkable tragedy".

"This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan," the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life.

"This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Authorities in Kansas City said the mass shooting that unfolded amid people at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said 22 people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of eight and 47 years old, and half were under the age of 16.