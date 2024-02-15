Two juveniles arrested over Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting as police say attack was 'personal dispute'

15 February 2024, 17:29

Two juveniles have been arrested after the shooting
Two juveniles have been arrested after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two suspects arrested by police after the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting are children, police in the US have said.

The shooting, which left 43-year-old local radio DJ Elizabeth Galvin dead, was a "personal dispute" and not related to terror, detectives have also confirmed.

Eight victims are in a critical condition in hospital and seven more are in a serious state. The youngest of the 22 victims hurt in the attack is eight and half are aged below 16.

Gunfire broke out at the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win, with Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce helping them to a successive win.

It sent a jovial crowd fleeing for cover at Union Station in Kansas City as bystanders screamed between shots. Three people, including the two juveniles, were detained.

Police chief Stacey Graves said on Thursday: "We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms.

"This incident is still a very active investigation."

Read more: Local DJ killed and 21 injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, as three arrested

Cops raced to tackle the shooting
Cops raced to tackle the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Ms Galvin was "was loved by many... to her friends and family, we want to say, we are with you", Chief Graves said.

Police are asking for all mobile footage and victims to call a hotline as part of their investigation.

There were some 800 police officers at the scene for the parade, which was set to be attended by a million people.

Earlier, Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.

Read more: Rishi Sunak contemplates defence budget boost amid warship concerns and foreign threats

Revellers scattered as gunfire broke out
Revellers scattered as gunfire broke out. Picture: Alamy

She told reporters: "I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds - all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition."

President Joe Biden said that the shooting "cuts deep in the American soul".

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," the US president said. "We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it."

Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The event drew even more global attention than usual due to the presence of Swift.

