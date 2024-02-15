Local DJ killed and 21 injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, as three arrested

Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Kit Heren

Three people have been arrested after a mass shooting that killed one person and injured at least 21 at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City.

Terrified fans were seen running for cover at the high-profile public event on Wednesday as shots were heard. The three people arrested have not been named.

Local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died in the attack, her employer confirmed.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally," Ms Lopez-Galvan's radio station said on Facebook.

"Our hearts and prayers are with her family."

Lisa Lopez was killed, a local radio station said. Picture: Facebook

At least nine children were among the people wounded by gunfire.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.

She told reporters: "I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds - all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition."

Joe Biden said that the shooting "cuts deep in the American soul"

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," the US president said. "We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it."

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said she was "angry at what happened today."

A man in a red hoodie was photographed being arrested, but it is unclear if he was suspected to be involved in the shooting. Other photos showed people being treated on stretchers.

Police said: "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck.

"We took two armed people into custody for more investigation." The two have yet to be named.

aw enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

A police spokesperson added: "We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims."

Officers added: "Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we'll remember for some time," city mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Footage shared online showed someone performing chest compressions on a shooting victim as another person, seemingly writhing in pain, lay on the ground nearby.

Another video showed two onlookers chase and tackle someone, holding that person down until two police officers arrived.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Kansas City chiefs won the Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Around a million people were expected to be in the city for the celebration on Wednesday. Revellers began to scatter after the shots were fired.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

Kansas governor Laura Kelly said on social media, "I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe."

Travis Kelce, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, said: "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Drue Tranquill, another Chiefs player, said: "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."