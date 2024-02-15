Local DJ killed and 21 injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, as three arrested

15 February 2024, 07:38 | Updated: 15 February 2024, 08:18

Lisa Lopez-Galvan
Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Kit Heren

Three people have been arrested after a mass shooting that killed one person and injured at least 21 at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Terrified fans were seen running for cover at the high-profile public event on Wednesday as shots were heard. The three people arrested have not been named.

Local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died in the attack, her employer confirmed.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally," Ms Lopez-Galvan's radio station said on Facebook.

"Our hearts and prayers are with her family."

Read more: 'Why do people do this?': Girl, 10, shot in leg in gunman's rampage speaks of ordeal as 18 killed at Maine bowling alley

Read more: Sealed with a kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate on field after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

Lisa Lopez was killed, a local radio station said.
Lisa Lopez was killed, a local radio station said. Picture: Facebook

At least nine children were among the people wounded by gunfire.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.

She told reporters: "I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds - all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition."

Joe Biden said that the shooting "cuts deep in the American soul"

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," the US president said. "We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it."

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said she was "angry at what happened today."

One dead and up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ parade

A man in a red hoodie was photographed being arrested, but it is unclear if he was suspected to be involved in the shooting. Other photos showed people being treated on stretchers.

Police said: "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck.

"We took two armed people into custody for more investigation." The two have yet to be named.

aw enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri
aw enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

A police spokesperson added: "We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims."

Officers added: "Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we'll remember for some time," city mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Footage shared online showed someone performing chest compressions on a shooting victim as another person, seemingly writhing in pain, lay on the ground nearby.

Another video showed two onlookers chase and tackle someone, holding that person down until two police officers arrived.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Kansas City chiefs won the Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Around a million people were expected to be in the city for the celebration on Wednesday. Revellers began to scatter after the shots were fired.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri
Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: Getty

Kansas governor Laura Kelly said on social media, "I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe."

Travis Kelce, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, said: "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Drue Tranquill, another Chiefs player, said: "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Gunfire at Super Bowl parade kills one and wounds nearly two dozen

Police are to get more cash to tackle anti-social behaviour

Every police force to get £1 million cash to tackle yobs ‘ruining lives’ with antisocial behaviour

Vladimir Putin

I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Taiwan coastguard

Two Chinese fishermen drown after chase by Taiwanese coastguard

The Odysseus rocket launching on Thursday morning

'Let's make history': US moon launch 'a success' ahead of bid to be first private mission to land on lunar surface

Building destroyed by airstrike

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

The UK economy fell into recession at the end of 2023, ONS data shows.

UK slips into recession after economy shrank 0.3% in final months of 2023, with country 'stuck in low-growth trap’

A new study has found exercise is more effective than antidepressants.

Exercise twice as effective as anti-depressants at treating depression, study finds

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched

Australia Assange

Australian lawmakers approve motion calling for the release of Julian Assange

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump stands by remarks about not defending Nato members after backlash

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

At least eight children among 22 injured in shooting near Super Bowl parade

The host allegedly sent CCTV footage of the man with another woman to his wife

Airbnb host 'sent pictures of guest with another woman to his wife' after he left bad review

More than 4,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK by a Jewish charity in 2023

'Explosion in hatred' against Jews in UK as more than 4,000 antisemitic incidents recorded

Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare

Election 2024 Trump

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to let Trump’s 2020 election case proceed

Latest News

See more Latest News

A second fertility centre may have used a faulty egg and embryo-freezing solution.

Second NHS fertility centre linked to egg-freezing 'fault' as dozens of women robbed of chance to have children
Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Weapons supervisor’s trial will focus on how live ammunition was on Rust set

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

One dead and up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ parade

The judge 'liked' the LinkedIn post three weeks ago.

Judge who let women who 'celebrated' October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free 'liked' anti-Israel post
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Several injured after shooting near Super Bowl parade

Multiple people have been shot in Kansas City

At least one dead and nine children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City
Italy Ivrea Carnival

Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale

Four boys aged 12 to 14 accused of sexually assaulting second girl in Rochdale after being arrested for rape
Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found

Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag
Dame Maureen blamed woke culture for a rise in anti-Semitic "comedy"

'There's nothing left to joke about in this woke world': Anti-Semitism 'is new rock and roll', Maureen Lipman fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit