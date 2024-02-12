Sealed with a kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate on field after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

12 February 2024, 06:47 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 08:20

Sealed with a kiss: Taylor and Travis celebrate Super Bowl win
Sealed with a kiss: Taylor and Travis celebrate Super Bowl win. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Taylor Swift helped her boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrate his Super Bowl win with a kiss on the field after Kansas City Chiefs retained their title.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kansas City Chiefs fought back to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, clinching their third Super Bowl in five years.

They are the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Swift, the world's biggest pop star, flew back from her 'Eras' tour in Tokyo on Saturday to watch Kelce's historic victory.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Much of the attention was on the pop star, who has been dating Kelce for several months.

She cheered him on from the stands as she watched with her friends and his family.

Read More: Taylor Swift thanks fans for Japan concerts ahead of expected Super Bowl arrival

Read More: Taylor Swift, Adele and Drake among artists to have music pulled from TikTok as Universal talks break down

There were cheers on the screen whenever she appeared on the monitor.

At one point, she was seen gulping a drink and slamming it down while on the jumbotron at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift with her friend Ashley Avignone (L) and US rapper Ice Spice attend Super Bowl
Taylor Swift with her friend Ashley Avignone (L) and US rapper Ice Spice attend Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Kelce has taken the attention that comes with such a public relationship in his stride, even showing his support for the pop star's 'Swifties'.

"It's been fun to gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world," he said before the Super Bowl.

