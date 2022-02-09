Killer cop Wayne Couzens 'seriously ill' in jail after being struck down with Covid

By Asher McShane

Killer cop Wayne Couzens has been struck down by Covid and is said to be "seriously ill" in prison.

According to the Sun, he has been struck down with the virus and is being kept in isolation in his cell.

Couzens brutally kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in a crime that shocked the nation, staging a fake covid arrest in order to lure her into a car.

A source told the Sun he had been "suffering quite badly with it" but was recovering, and had received little sympathy and was having meals left at his cell door and was not allowed to see anyone.

"There is not a lot of sympathy for him though, given his former job and what he did with the fake Covid arrest," the source said.

Couzens, 48, was given a whole-life term in October last year. He abducted her last March, flashing his warrant card to stage the fake arrest under the pretence of Covid lockdown rules.

He kidnapped her before strangling her and dumping her body in woodland near his Kent home.

Couzens was moved just before Christmas to HMP Frankland, County Durham which houses other killers including Levi Bellfield and Ian Huntley.

Sarah's killing sparked national outrage and protests at the level of violence against women.

Last week Scotland Yard was told to overhaul its culture after a damning report uncovered officers’ disturbing ‘jokes’ about rape, and racist comments, and Sadiq Khan put Met Commissioner Cressida Dick "on notice".