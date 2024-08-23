Killer dogs suspected of mauling man to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt

Killer dogs suspected of mauling owner to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Christian Oliver

Police have captured two killer dogs suspected of mauling a man to death in Birmingham, 24 hours after officers launched an urgent search for the canines.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A 33-year-old man, who was looking after his brother's dogs, was found dead in Hereford Close, Rubery, on Wednesday with dog bite-mark injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Officers believe the man was attacked by at least one dog which contributed to his death.

Two dogs were seized by the force at the scene which are both believed to be American bulldogs, but the breeds of the other dogs are unknown.

Police had previously said there were "potentially" three dogs on the loose and have not yet confirmed whether they are seeking any more.

Read More: Hunt for American bulldogs on the loose after man found dead in back garden near Birmingham

Read More: Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers resume search for final missing person

None of the animals involved is believed to be a banned breed and the two dogs recovered today are American bulldog-types.

Following the warning to the public midday Thursday, police shared a photograph of one of the missing dogs, which is brown with white markings, and said the other looks similar but is black.

Officers carried out house-to-house inquiries and reviewed CCTV footage in an effort to track down the dangerous animals. Specialist dog unit officers and a drone were also dispatched to find the dogs.

Superintendent Sally Simpson, of West Midlands Police, said yesterday ahead of the dogs being found: "This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers.

"The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved."