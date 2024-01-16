Footballer stabbed to death inside a nightclub on Boxing Day in 'planned act of retribution', murder trial hears

Footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death in a "planned act of retribution," a court heard. Picture: Stafford Town Football Club/Getty

By Sukhmani Sethi

A footballer who was killed in a Birmingham nightclub two days after a minor brawl broke out on Christmas Eve 2022, died in a “planned retribution,” a jury heard.

Ex-Stratford Town player Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed in the chest in a “murderous attack” at the Crane club in Birmingham on Boxing Day 2022.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene where they found Mr Fisher “rendered helpless,” with his girlfriend and other guests at the club attempting to help him.

Mr Fisher died from his devastating injuries on the dancefloor of the club, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Remy Gordon, 22, Kami Carpenter, 21, and 18-year-old Reegan Anderson, all denied murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Gordon is said to have been the catalyst for the attack, which led to the bloody killing of the footballer, jurors heard.

The 22-year-old of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and the two other men, both of no fixed address, also all deny affray.

Mr Fisher, of Redditch, played for several non-league Midlands clubs, and was most recently playing for for Southern League Premier Division Central club Stratford Town.

Prosecutor Michael Duck KC told jurors that the three men were part of a joint attack with the aim of committing “awful revenge" following a minor altercation on Christmas Eve in which they "knew of knives and were encouraging and assisting others".

The blade that was used to kill Mr Fisher penetrated the main valve of his heart, leaving him with fatal injuries, Mr Duck said.

Gordon became vengeful after Mr Fisher had come into contact with him in the "packed" bar, angering him, the court heard.

Thru jury heard how Gordon used this as an opportunity to challenge Mr Fisher, threatening to take the fight outside outside.

Mr Fisher "who had done nothing wrong" and showed "no hint of violence", decided to stand firm and remain in the venue before exiting the club with a friend to be picked up by his girlfriend, Mr Duck said.

But Mr Gordon pursued the incident, "set on retribution", and over the next two days, he identified Mr Fisher using social media.

After discovering a photo of the footballer, he circulated the image with his friends ahead of the vicious attack that took place only two days later.

"It was not a matter of chance he was attacked in the nightclub, it was not a flash of temper it was a planned act of retribution," Mr Duck said.

The trial continues.

Stratford Town Club paid tribute to the late footballer on December 23, a day before the anniversary of the killing, announcing that the club's players would be wearing black armbands during the Warwickshire derby against Leamington Spa on Boxing Day.

The club invited fans to join the team in a minute's applause in the twenty-third minute of the match "as a mark of respect for Cody Fisher's family and friends".