Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from North Korean citizen sparking fights and black market trading

Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from every North Korean citizen sparking unusual black market trading. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kim Jong Un has demanded North Koreans each donate 1,100lb of poo in his latest drive for prosperity, with citizens waste set to be used as fertiliser.

The bizarre "dung" drive comes as Un prepares to fertilise the fields ahead of spring, with the eye-watering figure set out despite the average North Korean producing just 312lbs of excrement per year.

Younger North Koreans, including those at primary, middle, and high school, are expected to meet a lower quota of just 440lbs.

The mass panic surrounding the quotas has led to faeces being traded on the black market, with reports that some North Koreans have been seriously injured in fights over the soon-to-be manure.

It's the latest in a string of bizarre demands from supreme leader Kim, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Wednesday.

According to Radio Free Asia (RFA): "In order to avoid punishment, adults have until January 20 to donate 1,100lbs of compost, which is a code word for faeces. Elementary, middle, and high school students’ quota is 440lbs.

KIM JONG-un Supreme leader of North Korea in 2013. Picture: Alamy

"That’s way more than the 312lbs the average person poops in a year, so merchants can make a fortune buying and selling it on the black market, and people resort to stealing it from public bathrooms and each other’s houses."

However, chaos began spreading faster than a farmer with a trailer of manure across South Pyongan province, north of the capital, Pyongyang.

One local told RFA: "Two men in Unsan county were fighting each other with axes and shovels and were seriously injured.

"A factory worker was trying to steal faeces from an outhouse next to the other guy’s home.

"When he saw the factory worker trying to scoop out the contents of his latrine, the homeowner came out with a shovel and hit him, he said.

"The head of the neighbourhood-watch unit brought the social security agent in charge of the neighbourhood and the fight ended, both men were taken to the hospital."

Among other incidents related to the brown stuff, one high school pupil was reportedly caught searching in the public toilet.

It comes as Kim Jong-un unveils North Korea’s largest warship this week, complete with Russian-inspired destroyer.

Not only that, but the North Korean supreme leader insisted the eating of hotdogs should be punishable by hard labour.

This week, the leader passed a decree that anyone caught selling hot dogs or cooking them at home would be immediately jailed.