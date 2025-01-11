Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from North Korean citizen sparking fights and black market trading

11 January 2025, 00:58

Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from every North Korean citizen sparking unusual black market trading
Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from every North Korean citizen sparking unusual black market trading. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kim Jong Un has demanded North Koreans each donate 1,100lb of poo in his latest drive for prosperity, with citizens waste set to be used as fertiliser.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bizarre "dung" drive comes as Un prepares to fertilise the fields ahead of spring, with the eye-watering figure set out despite the average North Korean producing just 312lbs of excrement per year.

Younger North Koreans, including those at primary, middle, and high school, are expected to meet a lower quota of just 440lbs.

The mass panic surrounding the quotas has led to faeces being traded on the black market, with reports that some North Koreans have been seriously injured in fights over the soon-to-be manure.

It's the latest in a string of bizarre demands from supreme leader Kim, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Wednesday.

According to Radio Free Asia (RFA): "In order to avoid punishment, adults have until January 20 to donate 1,100lbs of compost, which is a code word for faeces. Elementary, middle, and high school students’ quota is 440lbs.

KIM JONG-un Supreme leader of North Korea in 2013
KIM JONG-un Supreme leader of North Korea in 2013. Picture: Alamy

"That’s way more than the 312lbs the average person poops in a year, so merchants can make a fortune buying and selling it on the black market, and people resort to stealing it from public bathrooms and each other’s houses."

However, chaos began spreading faster than a farmer with a trailer of manure across South Pyongan province, north of the capital, Pyongyang.

One local told RFA: "Two men in Unsan county were fighting each other with axes and shovels and were seriously injured.

Read more: Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Read more: 'What else can I do?': Father who sued council over £600million in lost bitcoin tells LBC court battle was 'leverage'

"A factory worker was trying to steal faeces from an outhouse next to the other guy’s home.

"When he saw the factory worker trying to scoop out the contents of his latrine, the homeowner came out with a shovel and hit him, he said.

"The head of the neighbourhood-watch unit brought the social security agent in charge of the neighbourhood and the fight ended, both men were taken to the hospital."

'El Gringo and El Hombre Cohete' tacos, inspired by the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at the Lucha Loco restaurant in Singapore.
'El Gringo and El Hombre Cohete' tacos, inspired by the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at the Lucha Loco restaurant in Singapore. Picture: Alamy

Among other incidents related to the brown stuff, one high school pupil was reportedly caught searching in the public toilet.

It comes as Kim Jong-un unveils North Korea’s largest warship this week, complete with Russian-inspired destroyer.

Not only that, but the North Korean supreme leader insisted the eating of hotdogs should be punishable by hard labour.

This week, the leader passed a decree that anyone caught selling hot dogs or cooking them at home would be immediately jailed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles

Fires devastating Los Angeles grow more slowly as fierce winds die down

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Christopher Wray head and shoulders

FBI must be independent and above the partisan fray, outgoing director says

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses government supporters

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sworn in for third term

Rudy Giuliani head and shoulders

Judge holds Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court over Georgia election workers

UK experiences coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures edge towards -20C

UK experiences coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures plummet towards -20C

Reeves said UK has "no choice" but to engage with China.

Rachel Reeves says UK has 'no choice' but to engage with China as chancellor kicks off Beijing visit

TikTok signage

Supreme Court considers upholding law that could force TikTok to shut down in US

US President Joe Biden at his desk in the Oval Office at the White House

Biden to deliver prime-time farewell to nation from Oval Office on Wednesday

President-elect Donald Trump appears with his lawyer Todd Blanche on a video feed

Judge sentences Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

Passengers next to plane on runway

Four hurt as Delta plane aborts take-off from snowy Atlanta airport

Nigel Farage

Twelve Reform UK councillors to quit party in protest of Nigel Farage's leadership

Exclusive
Father who sued council over £600million in lost bitcoin tells LBC court battle was just 'leverage' against council

'What else can I do?': Father who sued council over £600million in lost bitcoin tells LBC court battle was 'leverage'

A damaged pickup truck seen from above

New Orleans attacker fired at police before they killed him, video shows

Two Greggs Vegan Sausage Rolls on paper bag with paper napkins behind.

Customer fury as Greggs hikes price of sausage rolls again

Latest News

See more Latest News

A firefighter walks past a charred bunny sculpture and debris

The Los Angeles landmarks from film and TV damaged by wildfires

New footage shows police clashing with the New Orleans attacker.

Harrowing new bodycam footage shows police shootout with New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar
Lynx Cubs At The Highland Wildlife Park Are Fed In Their Enclosure

Police investigating after lynx sighting in Scottish Highlands

Two men have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Tyreece Scott in Hounslow, west London

Drug dealer who stabbed rival jailed after failing to ditch Louis Vuitton-style manbag which linked him to crime scene
J-Hope, of South Korean K-pop band BTS

BTS member J-Hope announces first solo tour after completing military service

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Curfew enforced in fire-ravaged areas of LA as police slam 'despicable' looting

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on stage

Netanyahu meets security officials to discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

British schoolboy, 12, dies in Belgium car crash as twin brother among five other family members injured

British schoolboy, 12, dies in Belgium car crash as twin brother among five other family members injured
The wreckage of a crashed aircraft

Light aircraft crashes in Kenya, killing three people on the ground

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News