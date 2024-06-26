King Charles makes Pokémon joke as he delivers speech during Japanese state banquet

26 June 2024, 13:30 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 13:34

Charles and Camilla with the Japanese emperor and empress
Charles and Camilla with the Japanese emperor and empress. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles joked about Pokémon during his speech at the Japanese state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla welcomed Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to the UK earlier in the day, marking the start of their three-day visit.

The trip, which was previously postponed due to the pandemic, was "slightly adapted" due to the upcoming General Election.

On Tuesday evening, the leaders gathered for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, with Camilla seen stepping out wearing the King's new Family Order for the first time.

The banquet rounded off the first day of the state visit
The banquet rounded off the first day of the state visit. Picture: Alamy
The state visit will last for three days.
The state visit will last for three days. Picture: Getty

Delivering a speech at the banquet, Charles made references to Hello Kitty and Pokémon - two popular Japanese cartoon characters.

He reflected on times he had been fly fishing with the emperor, saying: "I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing.

"The Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ’em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me it is, perhaps, aspirational."

He also wished a “very happy” 50th birthday to Hello Kitty.

Read more: Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier

Read more: King Charles sends 'fondest love’ to Princess Anne who will ‘quickly bounce back’ after being hit by horse

Charles delivered a speech at the banquet.
Charles delivered a speech at the banquet. Picture: Getty
Charles with the emperor.
Charles with the emperor. Picture: Getty

“Even our hobbies have shared roots,” the King went on to say, explaining that British walkers helped introduce mountain climbing in Japan.

“This is a passion which many British and Japanese now have in common – not least, at an individual level, Your Majesty and myself.”

Among the guests at the banquet were PM Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

Rishi Sunak at the event.
Rishi Sunak at the event. Picture: Alamy
Keir Starmer and his wife at the banquet
Keir Starmer and his wife at the banquet. Picture: Alamy

The emperor and his wife arrived at Stansted Airport on Saturday and carried out several private engagements before meeting the royals.

They visited the Thames Flood Barrier on Monday, with the river being one of the emperor's life-long passions.

As a student at Oxford University in the 1980s, his research focused on water transport on the River Thames in the 18th century.

He went on to write a memoir in the 90s called The Thames And I.

Sir Ed Davey at the state banquet for Emperor Naruhito and his wife
Sir Ed Davey at the state banquet for Emperor Naruhito and his wife. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

England's Phil Foden has returned to the UK due to a personal matter

Phil Foden leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to fly back to UK for 'pressing family matter'

Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition

Two schoolgirls died in the crash at The Study girls' school

Driver who ploughed into south London school end-of-year tea party, leaving two girls dead, to face no charges

Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby

Jurors shown 'kidnap kit' security guard planned to use on Holly Willoughby

Houses of Parliament

Man arrested over Westminster honeytrap scandal is 'a member of the Labour Party and has been suspended'

Police hunting for Jay Slater have released new footage

Police set to issue TV appeal as they hunt for clues about missing teenager Jay Slater

Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit

Daniel Gee

'Big Viking stomper' gangster caught after breaking out of prison and going on the run for a month

A huge fire broke out on the roof of the flats in Staines

Huge plume of smoke billows into the sky as massive fire engulfs rooftop of flats in Staines

Bayo Dosunmu was appointed as Chief Executive for Lambeth in April 2022.

Lambeth Council boss on £190,000 salary charged with drink driving and drug offences

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty

Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten and partner guilty of concealing birth of a child but face manslaughter retrial

Police hunting for Jay Slater have released new footage

Police release new footage in search for missing teen Jay Slater

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arriving at Canberra airport in his home nation of Australia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange touches down in Australia as a free man after US plea deal

The couple are accused of keeping the children in a shed

Married couple 'kept five adopted black children locked in garden shed and used them as slaves'

Alpine Drive in Hednesford

Murder probe launched after man and woman found dead at home in Staffordshire

Oliver Clegg being arrested at Rishi Sunak's home and blocking Birmingham's Esso fuel terminal in April 2022

Just Stop Oil activist who targeted Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Pride bailed after 'dirty protest' at Sunak's home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Houses of Parliament

Man arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal after unsolicited messages sent to MPs
Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater 'spotted watching Euros matches', local mayor claims, as 'several witnesses' spot missing British teen
Mel Stride addressed the betting scandal on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe
ws

Labour vows to end 8am scramble for GP appointments and bring back family doctors

Rishi Sunak has waded into the trans row

Sunak wades into trans row between Kemi Badenoch and David Tennant after Dr Who star told minister to 'shut up'
Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Dutch volleyball player jailed for raping British schoolgirl, 12, to compete in Paris Olympics
File photo of queues at Heathrow

Heathrow chaos as British Airways IT failure leaves passengers stranded on planes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting visit a GP practice in the East Midlands

General Election LIVE: Sir Keir Starmer says Labour betting 'materially different' to Tory candidates
The legendary festival opens its doors today

Thousands to descend on Glastonbury as music festival begins

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit