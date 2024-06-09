Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An ongoing royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew is said to have brought the King and Prince William closer together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Any sense of "rivalry" between Charles and William is now understood to be behind them as they both face friction with other members of the royal family.

It comes after William stepped up at several D-Day commemorative events this week.

Duties are being spread more widely among working senior royals as the King and Princess Kate continue their treatment for cancer.

Charles may have previously disliked his son being more visible in public - but has recently become more open to the idea as he faces issues with his health, sources have suggested.

Read more: Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Read more: Princess Kate says sorry for missing Trooping the Colour event as she continues cancer treatment

The King has passed on the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Corp to Prince William. Picture: Alamy

“If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past," a source told the Times.

"The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state.

"When you are monarch, you’re not counting the column inches. You’re thinking about performing your role for your country, not just as King Charles but as ‘the family’."

A source close to William said: "He very much wants to support his father. That isn’t something new, but of course with everything the King is going through with his treatment, he will continue to support him as much as he can."

Charles is understood to have consulted William over dealing with family matters involving Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan.

And as the pair work together to tackle the issues, their personal and working relationship is said to have been boosted.

Charles has been in an ongoing feud with Andrew over his residency at the Royal Lodge.

The pair came to an agreement in summer last year that would allow him to stay in the property.

But it is now understood that the King is no longer willing to continue funding his brother's lifestyle at the house.

Meanwhile, the working royals are said to still not be seeing eye-to-eye with Harry.

Since stepping down from his duties, Harry has made a series of bombshell claims about the family in his memoir Spare as well as doing several interviews unveiling more details.