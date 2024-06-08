Breaking News

Princess Kate wishes Irish Guards good luck for Trooping the Colour event as she continues cancer treatment

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Kate has wished the Irish Guards good luck for a Trooping the Colour rehearsal this weekend as she continues cancer treatment.

Kate is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, which is the regiment trooping their colour this year.

She would have been expected to take the salute at the Colonel's Review on Saturday, ahead of the main event next week.

However, she is still yet to return to public duties as she is receiving treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

A letter from Kate, which was shared on the Irish Guards account on Twitter, said: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour.

"I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel Review.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope I can represent you all again soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.



We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.



Quis Separabit@KensingtonRoyal @ArmyInLondon pic.twitter.com/y95rbmaeOS — Irish Guards (@irish_guards) June 8, 2024

