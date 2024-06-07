Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year

Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne.

By Emma Soteriou

The UK's "most eligible bachelor" has married at the society wedding of the year at Chester Cathedral, attended by guests including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, 33, married Olivia Henson, 31, on Friday.

Ms Henson was seen arriving just after midday, wearing a dress designed by Emma Victoria Payne, which incorporated floral motifs and edgings from her great-great-grandmother's veil.

The veil blew strongly in the wind, prompting gasps from the crowd, as she entered the cathedral.

She also wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara made for Grosvenor brides to wear on their wedding day, which has been in the family since 1906.

Her bouquet was made of flowers picked from the gardens of the duke's family home, Eaton Hall.

Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral after their wedding.

Olivia Henson.

Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor.

The bride waved at crowds before entering the cathedral.

Among the 400 guests attending is Prince William, who acted as an usher helping guests to their seats.

However, he was not joined by Kate for the occasion, as she remains out of the spotlight while receiving treatment for cancer.

Prince Harry did not make an appearance either, after it was mutually agreed between the feuding brothers that he would not attend.

Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor.

William arriving at Chester Cathedral.

Princess Eugenie arrives at the wedding of the Duke of Westminster.

The Duke, who is the richest man in Britain under 40, is godfather to Prince William's son Prince George and Prince Harry's son Archie.

He is said to be paying for free ice cream, gelato and sorbet for locals from three local independent cafes to mark the occasion.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, arrives at Chester Cathedral for his wedding to Olivia Henson.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, arrives at Chester Cathedral for his wedding to Olivia Henson.

Crowds were seen lining the streets outside Chester cathedral ahead of the ceremony, with dozens looking to get a glimpse at the couple.

Some are said to have been camping out since 6am - despite the wedding not starting until the afternoon.

The Duke of Westminster boasts a fortune of over £10 billion, having become an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25.

His bride, who grew up in London and Oxfordshire, has worked in the sustainable food and drinks industry, most recently at London-based artisanal food company Belazu.

The couple are said to have chosen the wedding venue due to the personal connection to the duke, whose family home Eaton Hall is nearby.

Following the service, there will be a private reception at the family home.

A spokesperson for the duke and Ms Henson said: "This is an incredibly special day for the Duke and Miss Henson and they are very much looking forward to the service.

"It means a lot to them to marry in Chester Cathedral, especially given the Grosvenor family's long and close personal connection to both the Cathedral and the city of Chester.

"The couple have also been moved by the messages of support they have received from around the region and are hugely grateful that people want to share in their happiness."

Crowds gathered outside the cathedral.

The spokesperson added: "The Duke and Miss Henson have taken a great deal of care in planning the wedding, putting their own personal stamp on all the arrangements and have made a conscious effort to involve local and regional suppliers in several aspects of the day."

The couple got engaged last year after being together for two years.