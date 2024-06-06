Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

6 June 2024, 12:49 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 13:06

Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)
Prince Harry has declined an invitation the weding of Hugh Grosvenor (right), the Duke of Westminster. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Prince Harry has pulled out of attending the society wedding of the year after realising "challenges of his attendance".

The Duke of Sussex was invited to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, to Olivia Henson on Friday.

However, there was an "acknowledgment" on both sides it would be difficult for the Duke of Sussex to attend, according to PEOPLE.

Prince William is expected to act as an usher at the high-profile event held at Chester Cathedral, near his family's 11,000-acre ancestral seat, Eaton Hall.

The two dukes mutually made the agreement and it was an "understanding between the two friends," a source says.

The two brothers are now estranged
The two brothers are now estranged. Picture: Alamy

The decision has avoided the possible drama if both royal brothers attended the event and also eliminated the big day being overshadowed for the couple.

Additionally, with William as an usher, it removes any difficulty of being shown to his seat by his brother.

The Duke of Sussex sends "his love and support and admiration for the couple" for their upcoming wedding.

Hugh is a godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan's 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, 10.

The Duke of Westminster is also a godson of King Charles and his mother is a godmother to Prince William.

Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, attends the wedding in Frensham
Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, attends the wedding in Frensham. Picture: Getty
Hugh Grosvenor is a close family friend to the royals
Hugh Grosvenor is a close family friend to the royal. Picture: Getty

Travelling to the UK is difficult for Harry due to the security challenges.

His official support was removed after he and wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can also no longer use Frogmore Cottage, their former home in Windsor Great Park.

London, UK. 9th June 2018. HRH Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, now titled the Duke and Duchdess of Sussex, ride in a horse drawn carriage in the procession along The Mall at Trooping the Colour
London, UK. 9th June 2018. HRH Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, now titled the Duke and Duchdess of Sussex, ride in a horse drawn carriage in the procession along The Mall at Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

Other prominent guests at the wedding will be Grosvenor's sisters, Lady Edwina and Lady Tamara, and their husbands, broadcaster Dan Snow and banker Edward van Cutsem.

The Times described the upcoming wedding as "the most royal nonroyal wedding of the year, with members of Britain’s oldest and wealthiest aristocratic families turning up for the notable event.

Hugh, 33, and Olivia, 31, announced their engagement in April 2023 after two years of dating, and the bride will become the new Duchess of Westminster when they wed.

Hugh inherited the title at age 25 when his father died in 2016.

The family's net worth is estimated at $12.8 billion, making him the richest person in the UK under 40 and the 14th wealthiest overall.

The groom's ancestral home, Eaton Hall, is located near Eccleston, Chesire
The groom's ancestral home, Eaton Hall, is located near Eccleston, Chesire. Picture: Alamy

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit