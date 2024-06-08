Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is said to have led D-Day celebrations less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment.

The King was in hospital on Tuesday but was determined to join veterans the following day for the start of D-Day celebrations.

Charles wanted to “lead from the front” during commemorations in Portsmouth and Normandy, according to the Sun.

Royal sources told the paper: “All events were looked at in consultation with doctors. They were extremely long days and some compromises had to be made.”

Charles and Camilla travelled to Portsmouth on Wednesday morning, where he delivered an eight-minute address to mark the 80th anniversary.

However, he was forced to cut short his appearance by 45 minutes on medical advice.

The “carefully calibrated” arrangements then allowed the King to make his way overseas to attend a ceremony in Normandy the following day.

He delivered another speech at the British Normandy Memorial, where he hailed the "remarkable war-time generation".

The achievements of the D-Day veterans "can never diminish", he said.

When asked how he was doing while meeting veterans, the King said he was "doing well".

Doctors are understood to have ordered “compromises”, which meant Prince William instead attended a later international ceremony with world leaders on Omaha Beach.

A source close to William said: “As Prince of Wales, he has a strong sense of wanting to support his father, both at home and overseas.”

The King is next set to attend the King’s Foundation Awards at St James’s Palace on Tuesday.