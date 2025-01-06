Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack party TikTok video

6 January 2025, 22:14 | Updated: 6 January 2025, 22:24

Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack bizarre AI animal TikTok video
Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack bizarre AI animal TikTok video. Picture: Labour / TikTok

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour has been forced to apologise after using a song which describes the 'drugging of young girls' to soundtrack a party TikTok video featuring AI-generated animals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bizarre 34-second clip, entitled “Labour’s plan to change Britain as animals”, appeared on the Government’s official TikTok account on Sunday.

It showed a variety of giant computer-generated animals with text explaining the government's pledges - a video soundtracked by two songs, one being Portuguese track 'Montagem Coral' by DJ Holandathe.

When translated, the track - which has become popular on social media - has lyrics that read: "Go, naughty young girl, relaxing.

"Go f**k yourself, naughty, shameless / Sit on the pot-crazy d**k."

It continues: “It’s all about the weed, go on, naughty girl, relaunching / Go for the d**k.”

"Perfect combination is sex, beer and marijuana / The young girls are addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave"

Labour subsequently apologised for using the song in the now-deleted video.

A Labour spokesperson said when pushed on the track: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks.

Read more: Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Read more: Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK says Richard Tice after tech tycoon suggested US should 'topple UK government'

“We acknowledge the translation of the lyrics are completely inappropriate. We apologise and the video has now been deleted.”

A Labour spokesperson said when pushed on the track: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks.
A Labour spokesperson said when pushed on the track: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks. Picture: TikTok

The video opened with a giant, AI-generated lion wearing a suit outside the Houses of Parliament. It's followed by a bulldog wearing a police uniform.

The text reads: “You’ll feel safer with more police on the beat.”

Moments later, a rabbit wearing a blue NHS nurses uniform stands cross-armed as a caption reads: “You’ll be seen sooner by our NHS.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said Elon Musk is "desperate for attention" and urged him to stop spreading “lies”.

It comes as the PM leapt to the defence of Jess Phillips following the X CEO's attack on the Labour MP.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Hush Money

Judge denies Trump’s request to postpone hush money sentencing

Lord Soames has condemned civilian suffering as a result of the Israeli onslaught in Gaza as ‘institutionalised cruelty’.

Winston Churchill’s grandson calls civilian suffering caused by Israel’s assault in Gaza ‘institutionalised cruelty’

Danish king changes coat of arms amid growing row with Trump over Greenland

Danish king changes 500-year-old coat of arms amid growing row with Trump over Greenland

Exclusive
Richard Tice told LBC' Tonight with Andrew Marr that Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK

Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform says Richard Tice after tech tycoon suggested US should 'topple UK government'

Rudy Giuliani (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Judge finds Rudy Giuliani in contempt for failed responses in defamation case

Fans are certain Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

Zendaya and Tom Holland 'engaged' as star dons huge diamond ring at Golden Globes

The River Soar bursts its banks and floods adjacent fields on January 06, 2025 in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire

Body of man recovered from UK floodwaters - as police appeal to identify him

Immigration Border Shelters

Trump certified winner of 2024 election without challenge

Donald Trump's election victory formally certified by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris formally certifies Donald Trump's election victory

RuPaul has paid tribute to the Vivienne

RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Justin Trudeau

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Keven Appo

Rugby star flees the country after being charged with rape

Exclusive
Elon Musk's dad has urged for people to ignore him

'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row

Linda De Sousa Abreu has been jailed for 15 months.

Married prison officer jailed for 15 months after being filmed having sex with inmate

Jess Phillips speaks at the Labour Party Conference in 2023

Man charged with sending malicious communications to Labour's Jess Phillips

Andrew McIntyre has been jailed.

Instigator of Southport riots jailed for seven-and-a-half years after starting 'sinister' group chat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

'I am a fighter but I quit': Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada's PM following cabinet revolt
Donald Trump in blue suit and red tie, seated at a wooden table, looks upwards towards the camera

Trump’s lawyers ask to halt hush money sentencing

Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court

Ex-French president stands trial over alleged campaign funding by Gaddafi

John Swinney has warned against the "glib populism" of Elon Musk.

Pass Scottish budget to thwart 'populist' Musk, urges Swinney

EFrench President

Emmanuel Macron slams Elon Musk for 'directly intervening' in elections across the globe

Which? has revealed the cheapest supermarket in the UK.

Britain's cheapest supermarket of 2024 revealed

Justin Trudeau before a Canadian flag

Canadian PM Trudeau to announce political future amid growing calls to resign

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron declares Trump has ‘solid ally’ in France and urges realism over Ukraine

A major incident has been declared by the fire service in Leicestershire

Two regions declares major incidents with 59 people rescued in Leicestershire - as children stranded in flood-hit school
Bianca Perea was diagnosed with the most advanced kind of bowel cancer in November 2021

Woman cancer-free after UK's first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News