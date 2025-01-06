Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack party TikTok video

Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack bizarre AI animal TikTok video. Picture: Labour / TikTok

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour has been forced to apologise after using a song which describes the 'drugging of young girls' to soundtrack a party TikTok video featuring AI-generated animals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bizarre 34-second clip, entitled “Labour’s plan to change Britain as animals”, appeared on the Government’s official TikTok account on Sunday.

It showed a variety of giant computer-generated animals with text explaining the government's pledges - a video soundtracked by two songs, one being Portuguese track 'Montagem Coral' by DJ Holandathe.

When translated, the track - which has become popular on social media - has lyrics that read: "Go, naughty young girl, relaxing.

"Go f**k yourself, naughty, shameless / Sit on the pot-crazy d**k."

Labour just posted this video on their TikTok.



You can tell Labour have run out of money, when they have to resort to using AI to advertise how they are going to change Britain for the better using animals with creepy dodgy music. pic.twitter.com/NNGOlTbiWU — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) January 5, 2025

It continues: “It’s all about the weed, go on, naughty girl, relaunching / Go for the d**k.”

"Perfect combination is sex, beer and marijuana / The young girls are addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave"

Labour subsequently apologised for using the song in the now-deleted video.

A Labour spokesperson said when pushed on the track: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks.

Read more: Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Read more: Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK says Richard Tice after tech tycoon suggested US should 'topple UK government'

“We acknowledge the translation of the lyrics are completely inappropriate. We apologise and the video has now been deleted.”

A Labour spokesperson said when pushed on the track: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks. Picture: TikTok

The video opened with a giant, AI-generated lion wearing a suit outside the Houses of Parliament. It's followed by a bulldog wearing a police uniform.

The text reads: “You’ll feel safer with more police on the beat.”

Moments later, a rabbit wearing a blue NHS nurses uniform stands cross-armed as a caption reads: “You’ll be seen sooner by our NHS.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said Elon Musk is "desperate for attention" and urged him to stop spreading “lies”.

It comes as the PM leapt to the defence of Jess Phillips following the X CEO's attack on the Labour MP.